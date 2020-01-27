Young preacher, 13, in Soshanguve asks God to cleanse SA of ills









NJABULO ZULU, 13, led a public prayer at Soshanguve Crossing on Saturday against social ills and injustices in South Africa. Pretoria - Shoppers at Soshanguve Crossing got a surprise on Saturday when they were greeted by 13-year-old Njabulo Zulu leading a public prayer against the social ills and injustices that shocked South Africa last year. Anti-bullying activist and preacher Njabulo asked God to give people the wisdom to prevent and avoid incidents of violence, abuse and sexual assaults. Many were pleased to see the young Soshanguve Technical High School learner saying a prayer on behalf of the nation. She said 2019 was bad, with incidents of pupils killing each other and their teachers, women falling victim to gender-based violence and children abused by adults. In her prayer, Njabulo called on God to grant adults the strength to see and combat acts of domestic violence in their homes and communities.

This, she said, would bless the whole country and bring about an improved 2020.

“I truly believe that we have been through a lot as South African and it’s about high time we call upon God, realise and recognise we cannot solve all our problems without His guidance and His wisdom.

“If we all took some time to pray and ask God for help we would see that we can be better people.

“As a preacher, I am grateful to all the people who joined our prayer and I hope that more and more people will join,” Njabulo said.

“This year I don’t want to be reading about terrible things happening to students in tertiary.

“We’ve seen there is already some trouble in a school where a learner drowned.

“I hope and pray that we unite as people to fight against such occurrences before it is too late,” she said.

Njabulo had hoped to have people participate in a prayer walk, which started at the Tshwane University of Technology, but rain made this difficult.

Instead, people gathered outside the mall for a prayer.

Pretoria News