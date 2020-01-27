Anti-bullying activist and preacher Njabulo asked God to give people the wisdom to prevent and avoid incidents of violence, abuse and sexual assaults.
Many were pleased to see the young Soshanguve Technical High School learner saying a prayer on behalf of the nation.
She said 2019 was bad, with incidents of pupils killing each other and their teachers, women falling victim to gender-based violence and children abused by adults.
In her prayer, Njabulo called on God to grant adults the strength to see and combat acts of domestic violence in their homes and communities.