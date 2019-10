Young writer sets sights on literary award for ‘Magic’ book









Lebohang Masango with her book. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - A children’s book about friendship, self-esteem, discovery and beautiful hair has been nominated for the South African Literary Awards under the Children’s Literature Award category. Mpumi’s Magic Beads, written by Lebohang Masango, follows the adventures of three girls - Mpumi, Asante and Tshiamo. They see the world around them from new perspectives and realise there is fun waiting to be discovered outside of their classroom. It is suitable for the whole family, especially children aged between 5 and 10. Masango, of Midrand, said she was excited about the nomination, which was her first. The SA Literary Awards have become the most prestigious over the years.

The project shortlisted 26 authors in 13 categories for this year’s awards.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on November 7 at Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History in the city under the theme Africa Writing in Tongues: Towards Social, Political, Heritage and Cultural Justice.

Now in its 14th year, the event is held annually by the Write Associates in partnership with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to celebrate literary excellence in all the languages of South Africa.

Project director Morakabe Seakhoa said they prided themselves in not only acknowledging established authors, but also as a platform for budding writers through the First-Time Published Author category.

“The main aim of the awards is to pay tribute to South African writers who have distinguished themselves as groundbreaking producers and creators of literature.

“It celebrates literary excellence in the depiction and sharing of South Africa’s histories, value systems and philosophies and art as inscribed and preserved in all the languages of South Africa, particularly the official languages.

Pretoria News