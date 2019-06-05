ONE of about 100 children of various age groups who showed off their skills during the Kicking King Challenge at Harlequins Rugby Club. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Impressive skills were on display during the first technical kicking challenge at Harlequins Rugby Club at the weekend. About 100 young kickers of various age groups showed up from 8am to battle it out. The goal was for rugby players aged between 8 and 19 to show off their kicking skills.

The plan was to determine who was the most accurate when kicking a ball through the poles in each of the five age groups. There was also a challenge to determine the longest successful kick.

Harlequins coach Francois Greyling said the trick was to start them young with techniques. He said although it was a competition, the important thing was for the children to have fun.

“They play for the pleasure of playing. Contesting matches is an essential part of training and children learn better by playing. It leads to improved skills and independence.”

Not only was the title of Kicking King up for grabs, winners were also able to boast about holding the first formal place in kicking records.

Petrus van Heerden, director of Beeswinkel and main sponsor of the event said they wanted to create a space in rugby where any player could be a kicker and not just the fly-half.

Harlequins Youth chairman Andrew Berry was impressed: “With the right technique and skill, most of these boys will be playing for prominent clubs.”

The next Kicking King Challenge will be held in Limpopo on August 31.

Winners:

U10: Andre Botha, 27.80m.

U11: Ashton Hesselman, 34.80m

U12, Jaydon Blom, 40m

U13: Isak Cloete, 35m.

U15: Johan Greyling, 49.10m

U17: Waldo Kruger, 50.90m.

