Youth find opportunity in SA National Parks

Pretoria - Youth will have one less thing to worry about after SA National Parks (SANParks) signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). The memorandum was signed during at the Youth Summit in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.. It will ensure that youth tap into the economic benefits attached to South Africa’s national parks. The summit saw a lot of young people create ideas of how they could be absorbed into SANParks’ operations. It was also used to identify innovative opportunities in the parks, funding opportunities and support for the youth.

SANParks chief executive Fundisile Mketeni said the organisation recognised the important role it could play in shaping the South Africa’s contribution towards addressing youth unemployment.

“We envisage a youth-led wildlife tourism industry through youth-based training, work-based exposure placement programmes and enterprise developmental models that will be driven through innovation.”

Mketeni also launched SANParks’ Youth Desk, with an objective of giving youth the opportunity to actively participate in SANParks business, such as procurement and maintenance.

“We hope to see a 30% increase in the participation of youth- and women-owned businesses in the next five years,” concluded Mketeni.

Keynote speaker and business leader Vusi Thembekwayo also shared expert knowledge with the youth, urging them to be “extra patient”.

“Whatever time frame you think you will break even, it will take longer.

“If you think it’s three years, put on another two years. And if you think it’s 10 years, put on another five.

“You cannot stress how important it is to work hard on the low while being super, super patient. Great things take time,” he said.

During the summit, the youth were divided into groups and had breakaway sessions in which they came up with business ideas.

The proposed ideas, according to acting head of communication Rey Thakhuli, will be put into a five-year plan that SANParks had.

The plan would culminate in projects.

“We don’t want to have talk shops,” he said.

“After the summit there will be what is known as a mini lab, which is going to produce a five-year document with definite programmes that we are going to be implementing and rolling them out in the next five years.

“We will still follow government procurement procedures, but what we are following is a preferential procurement plan.

“It’s not only business - others will be placed in incubation programmes, others are going to absorb staff members, others serving outreach programmes with SANParks,” he said.

NYDA executive director of operations, Siyabonga Mbambo, said it was an important milestone, considering the fact that SANParks was in a transformation phase.

In this phase, SANParks is changing the face of the industry to include a lot more black people, but equally to look at the role of women and young people in general in terms of playing in the space of enterprise development in the parks.

“We understand the challenges, that young people don’t have skills and that those that have business ideas don’t have funding, and the fact that opportunities are limited,” he said.

Mbambo said they were going to provide a business development support system.

“In addition, we will be making funding available in a form of grant funding from R1 000 to R250 000,” he said.

He said the NYDA had district offices where youth could access information on how to go about opening a business.

“For those in rural areas, the NYDA has an outreach vehicle where they can reach out to them.”

