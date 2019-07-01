Mahatma Gandhi Freedom Walk, Freedom Park. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A message of encouragement has been sent to the country’s youth at the close of Youth Month to embody and embrace Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of non-violence to deal with their battles. In celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, more commonly referred to as Mahatma Gandhi, the South African Maha Sabha in association with the Centurion Hindu Society hosted the Mahatma Gandhi Freedom Walk over the weekend.

The event welcomed close to 300 walkers to the Freedom Park heritage site and museum on Saturday to participate in their choice of three distances to walk in memory of the man who led India to independence by employing non-violent civil disobedience.

Veenay Bennideen, the main organiser and vice-chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation, said they undertook to mark Youth Month in the country by remembering Gandhi’s message.

And to create a forum where the community could come together and encourage people from different backgrounds to embrace unity, diversity and peace.

Walkers participated in the 3km, 6km or even the 9km route and received medals and goodie bags for completing the walk.

“We have local groups to entertain the walkers, including the Scottish band and the Pretoria Muslim brigade, to create a vibey atmosphere. It’s a family fun event to bring people of different cultures together under this great man’s work,” he said.

Bennideen added that, as with the youth of today, Gandhi encountered numerous difficult circumstances such as being thrown off a train in Pietermaritzburg because he had bought a first-class ticket. He also was made to sit on a box with a coachman when attempting to travel from Charlestown station to Johannesburg.

“Gandhi saw the hardships that not only Indians were going through, hence the coining of the concept of ‘Satyagraha’, meaning passive resistance.”

Bennideen said the activist used peaceful protests, fasting and non-­violent methods and still achieved his aims. Hence he said the purpose was to encourage communities and especially the youth, when facing immense challenges, to use non-violent means of fighting their battles.

