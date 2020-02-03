Youth taught about vital role of wetlands at Colbyn Nature Reserve









A GROUP of children visited the Colbyn Nature Reserve to mark World Wetlands Day on Saturday. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The drastic decline in the number of wetlands worldwide was alarming, chairman of the Friends of Colbyn, Philip Calinkos, has said. He was speaking during World Wetlands Day in the majestic Colbyn Nature Reserve. The commemoration on Saturday saw around 180 children visiting the Colbyn Nature Reserve wetland in the city to learn about them. Calinkos told them wetlands should be restored and protected. The annual event was hosted by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa, affiliated Friends of Colbyn Valley and the Agricultural Research Council, assisted by WetRest Centre for Wetland Research and Training, the South African Wetland Society and BirdLife Northern Gauteng. Calinkos said the numbers proved more action was needed at the reserve to bring out more residents and also to educate more people on biodiversity.

“It’s really about creating awareness about the value of wetlands, how they are formed, how they function and how to protect them.”

He said they had roped in the Rare Finch Conservation Group and BirdLife SA, which taught the children the importance of conserving wetlands and water birds.

The event was aimed at children aged 8 to 13, drawn from various schools and youth groups across the city with the assistance of the NGO SoapKidz.

The event was attended by Tshwane University of Technology and University of Pretoria students, specialists from the Agricultural Research Council and the departments of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and Water and Sanitation.

Participants were taken on a wetland discovery walk, learnt how to build simple models to show how wetlands work and walked the “catena”, a sequence of changing soil conditions along a slope, to look at soils and plants indicating the presence of a wetland.

They became “citizen scientists” by performing a mini stream assessment scoring system to classify the water quality of a stream based on the kinds of invertebrates (goggas) they found living there.

The day kicked off with extreme-close-up birding by bird ringers from BirdLife Northern Gauteng. They had set up mist nets in the reserve before dawn, allowing visitors to see how the birds are caught, measured, ringed and released. The visitors also learnt how the practice of bird ringing contributes to avian science and conservation.

Calinkos said he felt they did the theme for World Wetlands Day 2020 (Wetlands and Biodiversity) justice and promoted the message that “wetlands biodiversity matters”.

Joseline Moyaba, one of the parents who attended with her daughter, said more parents had to take an interest in teaching the young about being environmentally friendly.

“Look at the things they learnt today, it is vital for them to know and visit these reserves so they can play a role in protecting them for their children."

Pretoria News