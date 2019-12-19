Yusuf Abramjee: A champion of social cohesion









Yusuf Abramjee has been reappointed as a social cohesion activist. Pretoria - Yusuf Abramjee’s indefatigable work as a social activist has won him many accolades, the latest being his reappointment by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa as a social cohesion advocate for a further five years. Abramjee, 55, a well known former journalist, and anti-crime activist said he was “deeply humbled and honoured” by the recognition and would continue the “good fight”. Speaking shortly before boarding a flight to London for the holidays, he said it was necessary for South African society to stop complaining and to instead get involved. A democratic government required active citizenry, not sitting on the sidelines criticising, and it was up to us to collectively “stand up and take South Africa forward”, he said. Among the issues he plans to focus on in the new year are crime, gender-based violence, racism, xenophobia and the moral degeneration experienced in so many areas of society.

“Crime and corruption have, sadly, become a way of life in our country, and racism and violence remains rife, 25 years after we celebrated our new democracy,” he said.

There was a need for communities to mobilise and create better and safer neighbourhoods for themselves, their women and children, so that citizens no longer had to live behind high walls and bars, and fear going out.

Abramjee, who was schooled in Laudium and studied teaching at the Transvaal College of Education, remains an avid supporter of his home city, taking on the authorities when there are problems with the provision of water or roads that need upgrading.

He became a reporter at Radio 702 where he specialised in crime. He was later head of news and current affairs programming at Primedia, and led the National Press Club, Pretoria.

Abramjee was instrumental in setting up LeadSA, supported then by Independent Newspapers, which aims to celebrate efforts of ordinary South Africans who do good.

This and other community service projects earned Abramjee the Order of the Baobab, Silver in 2013 from former president Jacob Zuma.

But it did not stop there.

He went on to establish Crime Line, an anonymous crime tip-off service, and became involved in Crime Stoppers International as well in promoting the Dial Direct/Namola safety app.

He also worked closely with the Department of Basic Education to drive improvements in education and ensure that children were aware of their rights.

Abramjee wears many hats, such as the recent launch of Tax Justice South Africa, to tackle illegal trade and corruption which cost the country millions of rand a year.

He is very active on social media, and many of his hashtags and crime videos become trending topics.

Abramjee said that as we celebrated Reconciliation Day this week and headed into the festive season, one should remember the words of Nelson Mandela: “Instead of hatred and revenge, choose reconciliation and nation building.”

And that is exactly what he plans to keep doing for the next five years.

Pretoria News