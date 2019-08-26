Pretoria - The two-day women soccer tournament at the Mamelodi Muckleneuk grounds at the weekend was aimed at showing support for the game of soccer and hype up interest in women’s sports in the township. The tournament was organised by former Banyana Banyana star Khabo Zitha to give back to the community.

Zitha played for the national women’s football side from 1994 to 2006. Her teammates included legends such as Banyana coach Desree Ellis and former goal poacher Portia Modise.

She said that through similar events encouragement could be provided on what young women need to continue to keep their community vibrant.

Nine teams participated, and Zitha said: “All people can do is attend their games because that’s where interest is developed. How are we going to support them if we don’t see them play?

“With the knowledge I have I think these are the relevant stakeholders to impart knowledge to. I decided to give them that opportunity to play and get paid because there is a lot of talent here. I’m doing this for them, not for my benefit.

“Women’s soccer hasn’t hit the ground like men’s soccer, so I am trying to give back to the community because young women deserve to be seen by many. In most games there are no spectators so I decided to bring it home so that residents can come and see the talent women have.”

She said she would feel she had achieved that if she saw some of the players at the tournament playing for the national team. “As a former footballer I feel that all women who are in sports deserve to be known.”

She administers a team of young women in Cullinan.

Zitha said she wanted the tournament to grow and for people to know that women in townships could also play the game and make it to the national team. Matlhatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria News