PRETORIA Zoo employees affiliated to the National Trade Union Congress have been on since June 12, demanding benefits. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Willie the koala bear could have lived longer if the people meant to take care of him were on duty instead of striking. This is according to staff members at the Pretoria Zoo, who have been protesting for over a month. They are demanding benefits such as medical aid and a housing allowance.

However, Craig Allenby, the acting managing director and spokesperson for the zoo, rubbished their claims and maintained that everything was running smoothly.

According the him, the koala died last Saturday while under the care of veterinarians.

The death was believed to have been caused by a chronic liver condition.

“We are still awaiting reports from our vet department. The koala was 13 and a half years old and their longevity in the wild is about 13 years.

“The care of our animals is treated very seriously and there is currently one conservator, one animal attendant and a student present in that section,” Allenby added.

The striking workers said they had not received an allowance since they were transferred from the National Research Foundation in April 2018.

The zoo employees have been on a protected strike since June 12, after being given the go-ahead by the CCMA on May 21.

Frans Rasethe, branch secretary of the National Trade Union Congress, said the zoo’s management had ensured employees were allocated housing allowances. However, they were still left out with regards to medical allowances.

Rasethe said they did not understand why only one issue was dealt with, hence workers had still not returned to work.

“The office of the minister assured us that the money was available, but employees still feel like it is taking too long. And, in the meantime, things continued to go downhill inside the zoo as a result of the strike, Rasethe alleged.

“Comments by the zoo’s management that things are running smoothly are a lie.

“There have been incidents occurring in the zoo to the point where an important species has now died.

“Willie the koala died because the relevant people to take care of it are outside here with us, striking for their benefits.

“Finance, cleaning and landscaping staff are outside here, while interns and non-union members are being overburdened with work.”

Ndivhuho Munyai, a shop steward, said the recorded lifespan of a koala in an environment such as a zoo should be 22 years.

“Ours (koala), the way it was going, it could have survived longer, as it was very sensitive and needed special care.

“We don’t deny it was old, but its state was aggravated by lack of staff.”

Allenby said management had repeatedly given the union its offer and was still on track with ensuring benefits were paid by the March 13 2020 deadline.

He said only 30% of zoo staff were taking part in the strike, and there was no link between the death of the koala bear and the striking members.

Pretoria News