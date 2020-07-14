Zweli Mkhize, Bandile Masuku visit Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Pretoria - The Minister and MEC of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Bandile Masuku visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital to monitor its readiness to deal with Covid-19 cases on the increase in Gauteng. The hospital has also been in the news recently following outrage and protests over a two-year-old girl who was allegedly raped while at the hospital. Mkhize and Masuku visited the hospital early in the morning to find numerous concerned citizens who braved the chilly weather to see a qualified doctor. Mkhize and Masuku said they wanted to show support to the brave men and women who’ve been risking their lives every single day to fight the pandemic that’s already killed thousands of people in the country. Chief executive of the hospital Richard Lethebe proudly welcomed the minister before leading them to the boardroom where a team of labour relations officers waited to give a brief about the hospital’s preparedness to deal with possible increases in Covid-19 patients.

Lethebe has been giving the minister and the MEC specific details about operations at the hospitals and some of the challenges they are facing, enabling Mkhize and Masuku to update the country through the media.

Lethebe also spoke about the “unfortunate” alleged rape of a two-year-old girl in the hospital while she was placed in Covid-19 isolation after experiencing respiratory difficulties.

He said she was brought to the hospital on June 15 and her mother was told to go home when she had to spend a night in isolation.

However, her family suspected that she has been sexually assaulted after she was released, leading to both external and internal investigations on the matter.

Lethebe said he has asked the EFF and social movement #NotInMyName to allow formal investigations to take place to get to the bottom of this matter.

