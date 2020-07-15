Zweli Mkhize happy with George Mukhari hospital's readiness

Pretoria - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize yesterday expressed his satisfaction that the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital was ready to cope with the anticipated increase in the number of Covid-19 patients. Mkhize, accompanied by Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, was in the city monitoring the state of readiness of the hospital. The construction of new units and renovations of wards to suit Covid-19 requirements is under way at the hospital. When completed, the hospital will have 13 Covid-19 wards with a capacity to hold 316 beds. The hospital has 110 beds, and only five of the 13 wards have been converted for Covid-19, including the former burns unit. The hospital has about 40 patients with confirmed Covid-19 cases and 30 in the wards for patients under investigation, or patients who have Covid-19 symptoms, but are awaiting confirmation.

Patients gave Mkhize and Masuku a warm welcome when the hospital chief executive Richard Lethebe walked with them around the hospital.

Lethebe took them through the ward for patients under investigation. They then viewed the units under construction to be used by doctors and nurses dealing with Covid-19 patients.

Mkhize and Masuku said the reality was that the number of infections were climbing, and there was no time for surprises. It was for this reason that they went to the hospital to ensure it was also ready for the Covid-19 peak.

After the walkabout, Mkhize said people of Tshwane could rest assured that no emergency patients would be turned away from the city’s hospitals because of the pandemic.

He said the purpose of the visit was to monitor the roll-out of new infrastructure, oxygen and personal protective equipment and provision of beds. It was also to welcome recruited nurses and assure management that the department was still looking to recruit more personnel.

Mkhize said the government was aware that the available oxygen and ventilation would not be sufficient, but had started talking with the industries to increase the manufacturing.

Regarding the case of a 2-year-old who was allegedly raped at the hospital last month, Masuku said it was unfortunate.

“One of the important things we have been doing since the past year or two has been to strengthen security across our hospitals and facilities, and I think this is one of those facilities where we had put up a good security system.

“Let’s allow the police to do their work, but I think it should (not) just be the government but all of us as society and community working to protect our children against people who do these acts,” said Masuku.

Mkhize said people had been sent home because doctors who treated them did not think it was necessary to have them admitted, not because Covid-19 patients had occupied all the beds.

He said everywhere in Gauteng beds were not fully occupied. In fact, the government was also ready to use hotels, including a special hospital at the Nasrec Exhibition Centre to cope with large volumes.

Mkhize said people saying the government had been paying for unused quarantine sites did not understand that it was important to have them ready than to rush in panic when tons of people needed to be placed in isolation urgently. “We’ve even got more beds here (at the hospital) that are not being used; we can’t say well there are no people yet, because when they come there will not be a warning.”

