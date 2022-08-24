17-year-old turns table on step-dad, claims he is technically the tenant

It is a question that is increasingly coming up for debate these days: Should adult children be made to pay their parents rent? But one teenager took the fight to their step-dad when he told them that, once they turns 18, they would need to pay rent. The reason? The teen actually owns the property in which they and their family live. Ouch.

And, as it turns out, the step-dad did not know this when telling the teen they would soon need to pay rent. Double ouch. He was made to believe that their home was owned by his wife. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

Responding to an 'Am I the A**hole?’ post on Reddit in which a 17-year-old asked whether they were the a**hole for charging their step-dad rent for living in a house they owned, Twitter user @MediocreDave tweeted: “The only good and permissable act of landlordism in human history”. Picture: Reddit Picture: Reddit Picture: Reddit Picture: Reddit The responses make for interesting reading and consideration.

Tweep @itzxmeta believes the situation is not about who owns the property, but who pays the bills. Picture: Twitter

Twitter user @TrippDinger, also seems to side with the step-dad. Picture: Twitter

Some people find the situation both serious and hilarious. The debate also lead to the issue of step-parenting as a whole. Picture: Twitter

While most people believe that the teenager does not have the right to ask for rent when her mother and step-dad have been paying the household bills, rates, taxes, and maintenance of the home, one Tweep goes as far as blaming the mother. Picture: Twitter Either way, this debate is bound to get heated. One can only wish they had been a fly on the way when the retaliatory exchange took place.