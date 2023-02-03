2023 can definitely be the year to buy your first home

Taking that first step towards owning your home can be daunting at the best of times and even seem like a stretch too far for first-time buyers. This is especially the case considering the current economic climate, says Carl Coetzee, chief executive of BetterBond.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rising interest rates, electricity tariff hikes and increasing fuel costs may see first-home buyers think twice about investing in property. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

“But this should not be the case. As with any sizeable purchase or investment, regardless of the interest rate at the time, affordability should always be the first consideration.” Currently, he says first-time buyers account for 60% of BetterBond’s home loan applications. “If first-home buyers know upfront how much they can afford to pay on a bond each month, they will be able to make an informed decision about their purchase.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Affordability means being prepared for the hidden costs associated with buying a home. These include transfer duty (government tax), transfer costs (lawyer’s fees), bond registration costs and other expenses. “Buyers who obtain pre-approval from a bond originator can start the purchase process with a clear understanding of what they can expect to pay. Furthermore, pre-approval can also improve a buyer’s chance of securing a bond.” Coetzee advises first-time buyers to “shop around” and work with a bond originator that can help secure a lower interest rate – called a rate concession. For example, BetterBond’s average interest rate concession when applying to four banks is currently 0.61%. This means that the interest payable on your bond will be 0.61% below what one bank would have offered you.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On a R2 million bond, this monthly repayment at prime of 10.75% minus 0.61% – which amounts to 10.14% – would result in a monthly saving of R819.” Putting down a deposit will then also lower the amount of interest payable over the bond repayment period. “Fortunately, the main banks do offer loan products that provide loans of as much as 110% for applicants who meet certain criteria. This would make it possible to buy a home without having to pay a deposit.”

In addition, he says, buying below the R1mthreshold will spare first-time buyers from paying costly transfer duties, while those with a household income of between R3 501 and R22 000 may also qualify for the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP). “Market activity may have slowed due to elevated interest rates, but it has by no means stalled, and there are still plenty of opportunities for first-time buyers. Also, the possibility that the repo rate is nearing its peak and could start to drop towards the end of this year should motivate aspirant buyers to make this their year to invest in their own home,” Coetzee states. If you are looking to buy your first home, start your search at IOL Property.