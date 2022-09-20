9 items that could save the day in your home during stage 6 black outs

Load shedding may get worse before it gets better and South Africans are forking out money to survive long and excessive black outs. Here are 9 products worth investing in to Eskom-proof your home and your life:

1. Power banks A fully charged power bank or two in the house is essential for the times that ‘lights out’ catches you unawares or for those times that the outage triggers another electrical fault in your area and your power does not come back on for a long period of time. A power bank is a portable charger designed to recharge your electronic devices when you’re on the move. Ranging in size from slim, pocket-sized devices up to larger, higher-capacity power banks. They can be used to charge smartphones, tablets and other devices. This will ensure that these invaluable devices stay available to you. No one wants a dead smartphone.

There is no difference between a power bank and a portable charger and both to the exact same battery pack you use to charge a device. COST: can start at about R399 upwards depending on your needs.

2. A non-electrical kettle Mornings are for that dose of caffeine to get you going and these stove-top kettles are making a strong come-back as a result of load shedding. Usually made of stainless steel, they can be heated up on a gas stove or fire when there is no electricity.

COST: About R400 upwards and can be thousands for a fancy brand one. 3. Gas for cooking and keeping warm InfoQuest/TrendER, a local online research company, in a recent survey said just over 55% of its respondents had a gas stove for basic cooking during load shedding.

You can get a gas cooker for outside, an indoor portable gas stove, or even swap your electric stove for gas stove. In the winter months, you could also consider a gas heater. COST: From R350 for a one plate small moveable one up to R15 000 for a full gas stove. WATCH below on how to Eskom-Proof your home:

4. Outdoor lighting Having sufficient light to allow you to relax or socialise outside at night is a good idea and there are numerous options for outdoor lighting. It also helps when it comes to keeping property crime-free during blackouts. Even one light that stays on during load shedding can keep would-be intruders out.

Solar outdoor lamps that absorb energy from the sun during the day, are ideal. That energy absorbed during the day is used at night to light up your outdoors without needing electricity. Consider some solar floodlights, whether they’re on throughout the night or switch on when movement is detected. COST: R800 upwards 5. Indoor lighting

When load shedding kicks in when we need to be inside the house; when kids need to do homework, parents may need to work, or we may need to get children ready for bed, indoor lighting is important. Even if we are all fast asleep in the early hours of the morning, it helps to have a light source for comfort and also for sight if we need to use the bathroom. If you don’t already have one, consider a rechargeable LED light. They contain a battery which charges when switched on during bouts of available electricity. As soon as the electricity goes off the bulb automatically turns on. On average the bulbs can give about 3 hours of illumination - not quite covering Stage 6 four-hour black outs for which a torch and candles may also help. Also keep an eye out for movable rechargeable emergency lights that can be charged by plugging them into a socket when electricity is available. There are some that are also solar-powered.

COST: From R65 upwards in excess of R800 in some instances. 6. Gas water heater A gas source to heat water will not only allow you to bath or wash with warm water, but it will cut down on our electricity usage, and therefore costs.

This is just one example of a product that load shedding may have forced us to invest in, or consider buying, but is a device that can be used in the long-term to benefit our pockets and the environment. COST: A complete gas geyser installation can cost anywhere from R8900 for entry-level up to R20 000 for more advanced installation. 7. Inverter

The InfoQuest/TrendER survey also found that 14% of their respondents had bought an inverter. With many of us now working from home, our work schedules are being interrupted by daily power cuts, and while charging cell phones and laptops may keep us operating for a short while, we cannot work without WiFi. Investing in an inverter has therefore become a necessity for those of us who work from home. The size and capacity needed will depend on the number – and type, of devices you need to keep up and running.

COST: About R1 500. However the prices can vary significantly from about R500 up to R5 000 depending on the features you are looking for. 8. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) A UPS performs a similar function to an inverter, but its switch-over is immediate compared to an inverter which has a time delay. A UPS stores electricity while an inverter converts AC power to DC power. These devices can be more expensive than inverters.

COST: From R500 to over R8000 depending on your requirements. 9. Rechargeable fans With spring here this week and summer around the corner, a portable rechargeable fan will be essential when load shedding hits and the heat of the day is high. These fans can be placed near your bed or on your work table and are charged up when electricity is on.