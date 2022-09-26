All the costs to keep your home running during load shedding

Load shedding continues unabated for hard-hit South Africans this week affecting how we work, cook, study, live and entertain. In a recent statement Eskom said Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented between 00:00 and 16:00 until Thursday. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented daily during the evening peaks from 16:00 until 00:00.

Below are all the items - plus cost estimates - you need to keep your home running as though there are no blackouts. 1. Power banks A power bank is a portable charger designed to recharge your electronic devices when you’re on the move. Ranging in size from slim, pocket-sized devices up to larger, higher-capacity power banks, power banks can be used to charge smartphones, tablets and other devices.

READ OUR LATEST PROPERTY MAG BELOW: A fully charged power bank or two in the house is essential for the times that load shedding catches you unawares or for those times that the outage triggers another electrical fault in your area and your power does not come back on for a long period of time.

There is no difference between a power bank and a portable charger. COST: We used Loot.co.za to check the price range of power banks and they went from R94 for the most basic one to just under R8 000. 2. A non-electrical kettle

Stove-top kettles are making a strong come-back as a result of load shedding. Usually made of stainless steel, they can be heated up on a gas stove or fire when there is no electricity. COST: About R400 to just under R2 400 for a brand-name whistling kettle. 3. Gas for cooking and keeping warm

A gas stove has become a big ticket item on a kitchen renovation and a must-have in your kitchen if you are considering selling your home There are cheaper versions of a gas cooker for outside as well as an indoor portable gas stove. In the winter months, you could also consider a gas heater. COST:

Gas stove: For a four to five plate gas stove or a mix of a gas top and electric oven costs from about R7000 all the way up to R24 000 for a brand name. Portable gas cooker: (one plate) about R350 up to about R2 500 for a delux two-plate gas cooker. Gas heater: About 1300 to about R2400 (without the gas bottle)

4. Outdoor lighting Spring is here and summer is coming and with that more time outdoors, even after the sun has gone down. Having sufficient light to allow you to relax or socialise outside at night is a good idea and it would make your home less appealing for would-be intruders. Solar outdoor lamps that absorb energy from the sun during the day, are ideal. That energy absorbed during the day is used at night to light up your outdoors without needing electricity. Consider some solar floodlights, whether they’re on throughout the night or switch on when movement is detected.

COST: Depending on what you after you could get a solar garden light for about R290 or pay up to R2600 for a solar flood light with remote control. 5. Indoor lighting When load shedding kicks in when we need to be inside the house; when kids need to do homework, parents may need to work, or you may need to get children ready for bed, indoor lighting is important. Even if you are all fast asleep in the early hours of the morning, it helps to have a light source for comfort and also for sight if we need to use the bathroom.

If you don’t already have one, consider a rechargeable LED light. They contain a battery which charges when switched on during bouts of available electricity. As soon as the electricity goes off the bulb automatically turns on. On average the bulbs can give about three hours of illumination - not quite covering Stage 6 four-hour black outs for which a torch and candles may also help. Also keep an eye out for movable rechargeable emergency lights that can be charged by plugging them into a socket when electricity is available. There are some that are also solar-powered. COST: From R65 upwards to in excess of R800 in some instances.

6. Gas water heater A gas source to heat water will not only allow you to bath or wash with warm water, but it will cut down on your electricity usage, and therefore costs. This is just one example of a product that load shedding may have forced you to invest in, or consider buying, but is a device that can be used in the long-term to benefit our pockets and the environment.

COST: We found ones that went from about R1 900 to about R6 000 with one going up to R10 000. 7. Inverter Basically a power inverter changes DC power from a battery into conventional AC power that you can use to operate your WiFi and also, among others, electric lights, kitchen appliances, microwaves, power tools, TVs, radios, computers, and others.

With many of us now working from home, our work schedules are being interrupted by daily power cuts, and while charging cell phones and laptops may keep us operating for a short while, we cannot work without WiFi. Investing in an inverter has therefore become a necessity for those of us who work from home. The size and capacity needed will depend on the number – and type, of devices you need to keep up and running. It is not advisable to leave your inverter on all the time as it will quickly drain the battery even if no electronic appliance is connected to the inverter.

COST: We went to relook at inverter prices when a reader told us how much he had paid for his. We found they ranged drastically depending on what you are after. So you could find an inverter for just under R4 000 while others went all the way up to R66 000 and an entire range of different inverters between the prices of R10 000 to R20 000. 8. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) A UPS performs a similar function to an inverter, but its switch-over is immediate compared to an inverter which has a time delay. A UPS stores electricity while an inverter converts AC power to DC power. These devices can be more expensive than inverters.

COST: Again this is dependent on your needs. We found basic ones for about R870, with a bigger supply in the R1 500 to R3 000 range with one going all the way to over R51 000. 9. Rechargeable fans With spring here this week and summer around the corner, a portable rechargeable fan will be essential when load shedding hits and the heat of the day is high. These fans can be placed near your bed or on your work table and are charged up when electricity is on.