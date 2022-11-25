An investment of a lifetime at Noble Resorts

TIME after time, Cape Town is ranked as one of the greatest cities in the world in which to live. The top features listed are its scenic beauty, “an easy place to relax” and the variety of things to do.

Undoubtedly, Cape Town, and by extension the Western Cape, has become a sought-after destination to live for people nearing or in retirement. Harry Pretorius, the Noble Resorts CEO and developer, says Noble Resorts is “actively developing estates in the Western Cape because of its strong economic performance and great lifestyle. This is an excellent investment opportunity for people to live in – and also for investors seeking rental income and capital growth in the medium to long term”. Besides the investment opportunity, owning a later-life residence in the Western Cape presents many other opportunities. The award-winning global property development company is changing the way people “retire”.

At Noble Resorts Harbour Bay and Allesverloren, residents can continue to live an active life in an exceptional residence that combines the best aspects of a luxury home, a private members’ club and a magnificent resort hotel. A significant differentiator of the resorts in the Noble portfolio is that the company also understands that its residents’ medical and health needs change over time. It has therefore provided state-of-the-art care amenities, living suites and services in each of its resorts. This means families and couples are not separated at any time.

Pretorius explains: “Because we’ve considered everything – from our luxurious residences with excellent amenities to expert caregivers who are warm and empathetic – we want our residents to know that we will take care of all their concerns and our resorts are a place where all their uncertainty disappears. “With the guidance of our Dutch care partners, together with our medical care team on the ground, I can safely say that we offer the best expertise and the flexibility to be responsive to our residents’ changing needs over time.

