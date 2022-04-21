Are you thinking of a fresh start in a new province? Here’s how much home your money will buy you

Durban – Remote working is here to stay for many companies, and this has opened up a world of opportunities for South Africans who have always wanted to live elsewhere in the country. Many people have already taken advantage of their new working routines to move further from work or to smaller towns or villages within their provinces, but there is still so much more country out there to experience.

Unless you are required to physically check into work once or twice a week, or even a couple of times a month, there is no reason why you cannot make a complete lifestyle change and move to another province. Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

Some companies may even have offices based in other cities which you can head to for virtual meetings while still on business premises. For those who have considered such a move, IOL Wealth, using data from Lightstone Property, has broken down each province’s most popular areas by transaction volumes – and listed the average prices per area, to give you an idea of what kind of home your money will buy.

Eastern Cape Lorraine: R1.158m Gonubie: R1.376m Summerstrand: R1.812m Most of the properties in Lorraine and Summerstrand are sectional title, while the majority of homes in Gonubie are freehold.

Here is an example from the IOL Property Portal of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse in Lorraine for R1.35m Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Free State Langenhoven Park: R1.170m Parys: R773 000 Universitas: R1.361m

While most homes in Parys are freehold, the other two areas have mostly sectional title properties. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Langenhoven Park for R1.3m Photo: Rawson Property Group Photo: Rawson Property Group Photo: Rawson Property Group Gauteng

Bryanston: R3.164m Midstream Estate: R3.022m Moreleta Park: R1.563m Moreleta Park and Bryanston have mostly sectional title properties, while those in Midstream Estate are estate properties. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Bryanston for R1.199m. Photo: Homes of Distinction Photo: Homes of Distinction Photo: Homes of Distinction Photo: Homes of Distinction KwaZulu-Natal

Amanzimtoti: R1.282m Margate: R853 000 Waterfall: R1.720m The majority of homes in all three areas are sectional title. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Amanzimtoti for R1.185m. Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Limpopo

Bendor Park: R1.417m Onverwacht: R739 000 Aqua Park: R1.077m Onverwacht has more sectional title homes, Bendor Park has estate properties, and Aqua Park is home to more freehold homes. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Onverwacht for R1.3m. Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Mpumalanga

West Acres: R1.251m Marloth Park: R1.062m Terra Nova Estate: R717 000 Most properties in Marloth Park and West Acres are sectional title, while Terra Nova Lifestyle Estate offers estate homes. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment in West Acres for R960 000. Photo: Karis Properties Photo: Karis Properties Photo: Karis Properties North West

Die Bult: R842 000 Potchefstroom Central: R968 000 Waterval East: R882 000 In Potchefstroom Central, most homes are freehold. Sectional title homes are mostly on offer in Die Bult and Waterval East. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Potchefstroom Central for R870 000. Photo: Century 21 Photo: Century 21 Photo: Century 21 Northern Cape

Kathu: R1.021m Kuruman: R1.31m New Park: R1.228m Freehold homes make up the majority of properties in all three areas. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Kuruman for R1.588m Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Photo: Just Property Group Western Cape

Parklands: R1.474m Table View: R1.894m Cape Town Central: R2.252m Most homes in Parklands are freehold while the majority of properties in Table View and Cape Town Central are sectional title. Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Table View for R1.1m. Photo: Century 21 Photo: Century 21 Photo: Century 21 Photo: Century 21 If the idea of packing up your troubles and heading to a new province excites you, or even if you are just looking for a fresh start somewhere else, begin your search for a new home here