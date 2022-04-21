Are you thinking of a fresh start in a new province? Here’s how much home your money will buy you

Durban – Remote working is here to stay for many companies, and this has opened up a world of opportunities for South Africans who have always wanted to live elsewhere in the country.
Many people have already taken advantage of their new working routines to move further from work or to smaller towns or villages within their provinces, but there is still so much more country out there to experience.
Unless you are required to physically check into work once or twice a week, or even a couple of times a month, there is no reason why you cannot make a complete lifestyle change and move to another province.
Some companies may even have offices based in other cities which you can head to for virtual meetings while still on business premises.
For those who have considered such a move, IOL Wealth, using data from Lightstone Property, has broken down each province’s most popular areas by transaction volumes – and listed the average prices per area, to give you an idea of what kind of home your money will buy.
Eastern Cape
- Lorraine: R1.158m
- Gonubie: R1.376m
- Summerstrand: R1.812m
Most of the properties in Lorraine and Summerstrand are sectional title, while the majority of homes in Gonubie are freehold.
Here is an example from the IOL Property Portal of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse in Lorraine for R1.35m
Free State
- Langenhoven Park: R1.170m
- Parys: R773 000
- Universitas: R1.361m
While most homes in Parys are freehold, the other two areas have mostly sectional title properties.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Langenhoven Park for R1.3m
Gauteng
- Bryanston: R3.164m
- Midstream Estate: R3.022m
- Moreleta Park: R1.563m
Moreleta Park and Bryanston have mostly sectional title properties, while those in Midstream Estate are estate properties.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Bryanston for R1.199m.
KwaZulu-Natal
- Amanzimtoti: R1.282m
- Margate: R853 000
- Waterfall: R1.720m
The majority of homes in all three areas are sectional title.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Amanzimtoti for R1.185m.
Limpopo
- Bendor Park: R1.417m
- Onverwacht: R739 000
- Aqua Park: R1.077m
Onverwacht has more sectional title homes, Bendor Park has estate properties, and Aqua Park is home to more freehold homes.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Onverwacht for R1.3m.
Mpumalanga
- West Acres: R1.251m
- Marloth Park: R1.062m
- Terra Nova Estate: R717 000
Most properties in Marloth Park and West Acres are sectional title, while Terra Nova Lifestyle Estate offers estate homes.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment in West Acres for R960 000.
North West
- Die Bult: R842 000
- Potchefstroom Central: R968 000
- Waterval East: R882 000
In Potchefstroom Central, most homes are freehold. Sectional title homes are mostly on offer in Die Bult and Waterval East.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Potchefstroom Central for R870 000.
Northern Cape
- Kathu: R1.021m
- Kuruman: R1.31m
- New Park: R1.228m
Freehold homes make up the majority of properties in all three areas.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Kuruman for R1.588m
Western Cape
- Parklands: R1.474m
- Table View: R1.894m
- Cape Town Central: R2.252m
Most homes in Parklands are freehold while the majority of properties in Table View and Cape Town Central are sectional title.
Here is an example from the IOL Property portal of a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Table View for R1.1m.
If the idea of packing up your troubles and heading to a new province excites you, or even if you are just looking for a fresh start somewhere else, begin your search for a new home here
IOL WEALTH