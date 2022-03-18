Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 18, 2022

Become a Powerball millionaire tonight and live like Kim Kardashian in Camps Bay

Published 2h ago

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot stands at a whopping R12 million, and if you are lucky enough to be the country’s latest millionaire, finding the home of your dreams will be a cinch.

And you can even get your foot onto the property ladder in one of the country’s most exclusive suburbs - Camps Bay in the Western Cape.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is currently on the market for R11.5m, the perfect price for a sole winner of tonight’s Powerball draw.

The three-bedroom home offers magnificent sea and mountain views.

This lovely, well-kept, character family home is beautiful just as is but also offers loads of opportunity for those looking to renovate, says RE/MAX Living agent Rochelle Serman.

“The property offers open plan living with perfect indoor/outdoor flow to the pool, and is situated on the seaside of the road in a quiet cul-de-sac.”

The open plan property offers perfect indoor/outdoor flow

It also has a “delightful garden” that offers charm and tranquillity, and stunning sea and mountain views.

View more photos of this beautiful home here

