Growthpoint invests R800 million on 2,000 beds as they target UKZN student res market

Thrive Student Living has started its largest student accommodation development in KwaZulu-Natal providing competition to homeowners that offer private student accommodation in areas like Manor Gardens, Glenwood and Morningside. The new student student development represents a R800 million investment and will be located adjacent to the main gate of the Howard College Campus of University of KwaZulu-Natal in Berea, eThekwini.

The project which is undertaken by the Growthpoint Properties’ specialist development division will add 2,400 student beds in the region, which research shows has the biggest shortage of student beds in South Africa. “Proprietary research commissioned by our team revealed that KZN remains under-supplied with student beds,” Kobus Blom, KwaZulu-Natal Regional Development Manager, Growthpoint said. “The province has significant demand, and most students live in environments that are not conducive to student outcomes.”

In response to the need for student accommodation, Growthpoint has started a two-year development programme for the new building. It is expected that the first students will be welcomes in January 2027. To celebrate the new development a sod-turning ceremony was held with the Mayor of eThekwini, Cllr Cyril Xaba, Chief Financial Officer of eThekwini Sandile Mnguni as well as representatives of Thrive Student Living and the Growthpoint development team and its partners in attendance. The new development puts into action Growthpoint’s commitment made at the recent KZN Investment Conference for R800 million of investment in the province over two years.

Amogelang Mocumi, Fund Manager, Growthpoint Student Accommodation Holdings, which operates under Thrive Student Living said: “By prioritising student accommodation that supports better education outcomes, we are not only enriching lives but supporting employment and fuelling a more competitive economy. “This investment highlights the transformative power of strong partnerships and underscores what is possible through collaborative efforts.” The 12-storey student accommodation building will have a beautiful contemporary design incorporating the red face-brick that is an architectural signature in the Berea area.

The design also includes all the added amenities that Thrive Student Living accommodation offers such as: – study areas – games rooms

– gyms – IT rooms, – backup power and water.

The development been designed to include a small element of ground-floor retail tailored towards daily convenience, which will serve building residents, other students, and the immediate community. The development will create healthy, sustainable environments and operate with a social consciousness that adds value to communities. The new project from Growthpoint will boost job and economic opportunities as well as have long-term positive socioeconomic impacts of education support.