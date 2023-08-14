Crime in SA: Why your car may need 2 tracking devices

Some vehicles are at such high risk of being stolen that insurers are insisting they have two tracking devices. Data shows that cars with keyless entry systems are becoming a common target for criminals.

While this feature allows drivers the convenience of being able to access their cars without the use of a key, Karen Rimmer, head of distribution at PSG Insure, says keyless technology systems are particularly vulnerable to relay attacks. A relay attack usually involves two people working together; one stands by the targeted vehicle, while the other stands near the house with a device that can pick up a signal from the key fob. The device relays the key fob’s signal directly to the car, allowing the thieves to get in and drive away immediately. There are several vehicles that have been identified as common targets for this type of crime, and to counteract the increased losses on these high-end vehicles, some insurers have stipulated that motorists should install two tracking devices as a safety measure. In these cases, she says, it is essential for drivers to ensure that their tracking systems are fully operational at all times, to avoid their claims from being rejected if an unexpected issue should occur.

Drivers are urged to keep their key fobs as far away from their vehicles as possible and to also store this remote in a signal-blocking pouch, as an added security measure. “Drivers are also advised to ensure that no items are left on their back seats or are in any way visible while their car is parked or stationary. In general, drivers need to remain vigilant and keep an eye on their surroundings at traffic lights or during any occasional stops.” In tandem with these risk mitigation methods, Rimmer says drivers can take out comprehensive motor insurance policies. Some insurers provide for additional benefits, such as trauma counselling and personal accident cover.

Load shedding and house robberies Home robberies increased by just over 6% in the first quarter of 2023, with 5,578 cases being reported. The ongoing electricity crisis means criminals can take advantage of power cuts to prey on vulnerable households, and insurers have seen an increase in residential robbery claims over the past year. With this in mind, she says homeowners and commercial property owners need to take extra care to ensure security systems are working properly. Before leaving the property, the alarm should be set. And as an extra layer of security, measures such as installing padlocks, burglar bars, and deadbolts can go a long way in preventing break-ins.

In addition, where properties are secured by electric fencing, it’s important to ensure that the backup batteries used to power these systems, in the event of a cut in the energy supply, have enough reserve power to sustain the system for at least four hours. “The use of LED lighting systems and solar-powered lights for the perimeter of the property, as well as any outdoor areas, is also advised.” Furthermore, if the gate to your property needs to be manually opened or closed, Rimmer says you could also request your security company to provide you with an escort when accessing or leaving the property during quieter periods.

When driving home, people are urged to be aware of criminals following them. These days, says Charnel Hattingh, group head of marketing and communication at Fidelity Services Group, criminals are so professional at what they do, you will probably not even realise you are being followed. “Remember you need to be alert at all times and never get distracted with cell phones or kids in the car.” Signs you are being followed

Regularly check in your rearview mirror and around you if stopped at a stop street or robot for any suspicious vehicles. Understand too, that there could be more people involved than just the ones following you. “Technology has made it possible for multiple people to communicate and talk about your moves. If the one stops, another may just take over from them, so don’t let down your guard and get distracted.” She says criminals following you will probably drive past you a few times, then change lanes and fall back again when you least expect it.

What to do if you are being followed Make sure you have an emergency number on your phone; know who you want to phone in an emergency and dial that number immediately. If possible, Hatting says, let somebody know that you are being followed and try and give them as much information as possible. Ask them to alert 10111. Other things you should do include: