Dear young person, here’s how you can buy your own home

Many young people live in rented homes, paying off their landlords’ bonds, simply because they don’t think they can afford their own homes. But often, they actually can.

If this is you, then the first step you need to take to get on the property ladder is to change your mindset. After this, you need to establish whether you can afford to buy a property, and if you will be granted a home loan. While doing this, bear in mind that renting is not necessarily the safer option. Cobus Odendaal, chief executive for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg, says it is a widely believed perception, especially amongst young people, that it’s too expensive to own a home and that they cannot afford it; they believe it’s safer to rent because of the relatively short notice period it takes to reload.

“Nothing is, however, further from the truth. Owning a home opens many doors regarding credibility and directly refers to a much more stable individual.” If you are at the point where you are wondering whether you can buy a property, he says you should sit down with a reputable property consultant and/or your financial guru and get an informed opinion on your individual circumstances. “If this route is followed, there’s no reason why you should burn your fingers by means of over-exposure or by making an irresponsible, uninformed, or emotional decision.”

Echoing this, Paul Stevens, chief executive of Just Property, says the best way to change one’s mind about anything is to see the opportunity and the means to achieve it. “For example, few people can simply get off the couch and run a 21km. We need the desire to get moving; a training plan; a partner to hold us accountable; a way of tracking our progress; and an event to commit to. It’s the same with property ownership.” Ultimately, you need to have the desire to become a homeowner instead of staying a tenant.

“There are pros and cons when it comes to both renting and owning a house. Placing advantages and disadvantages alongside each other can help you to decide which carries more weight for you right now.” Set up a plan of action If owning a home has always seemed like a faraway dream, it doesn’t have to be, he says.

“The first step in any home ownership journey is to get financially ready. That means saving a fixed amount each month so that you know you have the means to commit to bond repayments. “I’ve always seen property as one of the best ways to create wealth. There certainly are opportunities out there right now, and if you’re young or don’t have the capital to take advantage, co-buying, a buying partnership, or a syndicate can help you get a foot on the property ladder.” Planning ahead is vital, agrees Jackie Smith, head of product management for ooba Home Loans. The first thing you need to do if you want to buy a home is to find a bond originator that can guide you throughout your journey to homeownership.

“From the get-go, you will be advised to start by getting your finances in order: find out what your credit score is and, if it’s below 620, we can help guide you through the process of improving it. Do your research on the area you would like to buy into and calculate your affordability using our free online Bond Indicator to get a better idea of your budget.” Once you have these elements in place, you can start putting money aside for a deposit and the extra costs involved in buying a home. And then once your finances are in order, you can request a free pre-qualification which will give you a better idea of what you can realistically afford before you start shopping around. “This also boosts your chances of being approved.”

Common misconceptions Smith says many young people who are new to the world of property mistakenly believe that, if they want to apply for a home loan, they should go straight to their own personal bank. After all, if you’re a client they will be more likely to approve your loan and give you a good interest rate right? Wrong, she says. “Each bank has its own criteria when approving loan applications and your status as a client does not make a difference to this. You actually have the best chance of success using a bond originator. We will send your application to multiple banks and negotiate the best deal in terms of interest rates.”

A small reduction in the interest rate that you receive can lead to lots of savings in the long-term. Many prospective homeowners also believe that it is cheaper to rent than to buy when, in reality, the instalments on a one-bedroom flat are often less than what you would be paying to rent the same flat. Stevens agrees: “Buying may not always be more expensive month-on-month than renting. Look at the buying options as area, type of property, and financing all affect what a buyer needs to outlay.”