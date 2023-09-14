Durban ICC bags another 5-star tourism rating

The Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) has again been awarded the prestigious five-star rating by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA). This rating is the highest accolade bestowed upon establishments in South Africa's tourism and hospitality sector.

Lindiwe Rakharebe, chief executive of the Durban ICC, says they are “extremely proud” to once again receive this award. “This recognition underscores the Durban ICC's dedication to excellence and its role as a leader in the international meetings and events landscape." It also underscores the ICC’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the hospitality and events industry and serves as a testament to its dedication to delivering world-class service, exceptional facilities, and memorable experiences to its clients, delegates, and visitors, she says.

Since its inception, the convention centre has consistently upheld the highest standards of quality, professionalism, and customer service. This five-star rating reflects not only its role as a catalyst for economic growth in the region, but also its contribution to sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation in the global meetings and events industry. “The Durban ICC's exceptional physical facilities and commitment to sustainability have been critical factors in securing this prestigious rating. The centre has continually invested in eco-friendly initiatives, community development projects, and partnerships that benefit the local economy. “This five-star rating reaffirms the Durban ICC's status as a world-class venue for conventions, exhibitions, and events of all sizes and complexities. It stands as a testament to the centre's commitment to exceeding expectations and its ongoing efforts to set industry benchmarks,” says Rakharebe.