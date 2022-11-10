Erwin Rode wins prestigious property award

The Institute of Estate Agents SA (IEASA) in the Western Cape has acknowledged the enormous contribution made to the property industry by property economist and valuer Erwin Rode. It has honoured him as the latest recipient of the prestigious Geoffrey Seeff Memorial Award.

The award was made during the Institute's recent virtual annual general meeting on October 27.

Rode is the founder of Rode & Associates, which he established in 1987. The company is well known for its work in real estate economics and property valuations, and is the publisher of many respected industry research reports. Among these are Rode’s Report on the SA Property Market as well as its Retail Report, Property Time Series, and the company’s well-respected semi-annual Rode’s SA Property Trends – a six-year forecast of the market. Named after the founder of the Seeff Property Group, the award is presented to members of the Cape Town and Western Cape branch of the IEASA whom it considers as having contributed significantly to the Institute and the property industry at large. Rode, who has been a member of the Western Cape Institute since 1990, feels very honoured to have been recognised in this way:

“It underscores the quality and pioneering work our entire team at Rode & Associates has undertaken for more than three decades.” Commenting specifically on the industry stalwart after whom the award is named, Rode notes: “In 1976, Geoffrey Seeff published a book Sectional Titles Made Easy, which I still have on my bookshelf today. “The book dealt with the practical implications of the then newly introduced Act, providing an important road map for the industry. It is humbling to have been named the latest recipient of the award in the light of not only Seeff himself but previous trailblazers in the property industry who have held the floating trophy, including Gavin Durr, Bill Rawson, Vivien Marks, and Anne Porter.

