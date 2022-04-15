Ever wondered what a multi-million rand Sandton penthouse really looks like inside? Well, wonder no more, and follow us in...

Durban - We have all done it – driven or walked past homes that are way out of our budgets by a few million rand, or even tens of millions, and wondered what they are really like on the inside. Are they as grand as our imaginations lead us to believe? Or would we have walked out of a tour expecting more?

Today, IOL Wealth is opening the doors to this R46 million apartment in Sandton and letting you see first-hand what such a property offers. And the great news is that, if you love it, you could actually buy it – and have an extra few ‘mills’ of cash to play with – if you win tonight’s Powerball which is an estimated R54 million, and not subjected to tax.

Read our latest property360 digital magazine below And before you think that is just a pipe dream, remember that last Friday one person bagged a whopping almost-R94.5 million in the PowerBall Plus. So why can’t that be you today? Why can’t your Friday be an extra-good one?

Think about that while you take a photographic tour of this four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom duplex-style penthouse which marketing agent, Kyle Hastings of Hamiltons Property Portfolio, describes as a “rare gem in the heart of Sandton”. The 438 square-metre property, he says, “flaunts class” and offers convenience shopping and fine dining at your doorstep. You will enter the home through a welcoming entrance hall that flows into extensive living areas offering space for a lounge, dining room, and private office. The lounge and closed-off balcony. The dining room. “Flowing off the main living area is a closed-off balcony with breath-taking views of the Sandton surrounds. The lower half of the apartment also boasts a well-appointed kitchen with built-in appliances and a separate scullery.”

The kitchen and scullery. There is travertine tiling throughout the kitchen and living areas. “Off of the kitchen is a private en-suite guest bedroom that has its own balcony and views.” Upstairs, the penthouse apartment offers a generously sized main en-suite bedroom with a walk-in dresser, Hastings says, adding that this bedroom leads to an enclosed balcony that could be used as a home gym.

The main bedroom has both a closed and open balcony. The property consists of a further two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. All rooms, he notes, have “stunning” views. The apartment has en-suite bathrooms and one full bathroom. Views of the Sandton surrounds can be enjoyed from all bedrooms. Extras include a wine cellar, back-up battery system, built-in air conditioning, and a sound system. The apartment also has under-floor heating and a smart lighting system. “The unit is in great condition so do not miss out on this opportunity of a lifetime as there is only one penthouse for sale.”

The apartment block itself boasts lift access, a restaurant, concierge, fitness centre, and swimming pool. The apartment block in which this penthouse is being sold. View more photos of this penthouse apartment below and here. The main bedroom The lounge area. A private en-suite guest bedroom. An office or study area. If this property does not take your fancy, you can search for others in Sandton, and throughout South Africa here.