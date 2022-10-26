Everything you need to kick Eskom to the kerb – and how much it will cost

Not everything in life is permanent, but it sure seems that Eskom and its load shedding is here to stay. No doubt, if being done with the utility was free, we would all be living our lives off the grid.

But alas, ditching Eskom is not free. And it also requires quite a few contraptions. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

If you have ever wondered what you need to independently power your home, then sit back and read on. Firstly though, you should know whether you are looking to power your home just during outages such as load shedding, or if you want to go off the grid and rely on solar power.

Load shedding installations You need to consider your budget and weigh up your wants versus your needs, says Westley Knight, chief executive of Envirolec, which has offices in Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg. The way the company builds its solutions is by helping customers digest the cost of the investment in their homes. “We do this by proposing modular set-ups, meaning that the inverter, batteries, and panels can be increased in the future as you are able to afford it, and without wasting or losing money on your initial investment.”

– To cover the basics, which include a few lights, the TV, and WiFi, he says you would start with a 3kW inverter and two 105Ah deep cycle batteries. The average cost, including installation, compliance certificate, and installation accessories/switchgear is R17 500, excluding VAT. – A medium package to allow you to keep most, if not all, the lights in your home on, as well as the TV, WiFi, and appliances that don’t use elements, will require a 5kW inverter and four 105Ah batteries.

The average cost, including installation, compliance certificate, and installation accessories/switchgear is R32 000, excluding VAT. – A large installation that will allow you to run all plugs and lights, including your kettle, toaster, microwave, and fridge, will need a 5kW inverter and eight 105Ah batteries. While, he says, your use of element appliances should be kept brief, but you would be able to use them moderately during load shedding. The average cost including installation, compliance certificate, and installation accessories/switchgear is R47 500, excluding VAT.

“As these solutions are designed for load shedding, we have considered the various options of inverter and battery combinations...To keep these costs down, we have chosen a brand with a well-established reputation and great after-sales support. These inverters carry warranties of up to three years and one year for batteries. Our experience has witnessed these inverters still running after seven years and batteries lasting three to four years,” Knight says. Solar Installations Again, considering your budget as well as your wants versus needs is the first step, and again, he says, the solution is to propose modular set-ups that can be increased in future.

– To cover what are deemed to be essential items only, such as lights, plugs for certain appliances that don’t have elements, and garage door automation, you would start with a 5kW inverter, a 4.8kWh lithium battery, and six 455w Solar Panels. The average cost, including installation, compliance certificate, and installation accessories/switchgear is R102 000, excluding VAT. – A medium package, which Knight says should cover all you really need and is very often sufficient to run a home if all areas of it have been converted into energy-efficient components – such as timers, transfer of geysers to gas, solar power, and using gas ovens instead of stoves – would require a 10kW invertor, 9.6kWh lithium battery, and 12 solar panels.

The average cost including installation, compliance certificate, and installation accessories/switchgear is R194 000, excluding VAT. – To run your entire household, you will need up to a 15kW Inverter, 14.4kWh lithium battery, and 18 455w solar panels. However, he always advises clients to install a solar geyser separately and/or gas geyser and stove/oven. “There are many ways to make a home efficient, such as lighting, timers, and heat pumps, and this will ultimately bring down your solar requirement which is good for our energy reduction footprint as well.”

The average cost including installation, compliance certificate, and installation accessories/switchgear is R284 000, excluding VAT. Knight explains that installations are uniquely different and costs could waiver up or down accordingly. Pricing is also constantly changing as it is influenced by US$ and Rand exchange rates and demand. In addition, compliance is a “major issue” that is overlooked in the market, and “unfortunately most clients only realise this when it’s too late”. For this reason, Knight offers the following tips: