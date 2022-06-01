For R21m you can buy this house in the wild of a South African game reserve – or a brand new apartment in Germany. Which would you choose?

Foreign citizens love buying South African homes because the favourable exchange rate means they get more property for their money – and in a country with a better climate. And Germans, with their Euros, are among the top buyers of property here.

The latest exchange rate shows that €1 is worth almost R17, so it is little wonder that buying a property in South Africa to use as either a holiday home, retirement option, or even a second home, will guarantee buyers a higher level of luxury living.

If you were a German citizen though, and had about €1.25 million to spend on a second home, which of these would you choose? A brand new five-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with basement in Hamburg, or a five-bedroom house in the wild of the Mjejane Game Reserve in the Mpumalanga province? Before you decide, take a look at the two properties that are currently on the market:

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Mjejane Game Reserve – R21m The Mjejane Game Reserve, situated on the border of the Kruger National Park, is Mpumalanga’s most expensive area, with Lightstone data showing that average price of a property here – including vacant plots which are much cheaper, to be R5.515m. This property is currently on the market for R21m through Pam Golding Properties, and consists of five air-conditioned bedrooms with en-suites, and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest suite. All floors are screed, and there is another full bathroom.

Photo: Pam Golding Properties Photo: Pam Golding Properties Photo: Pam Golding Properties Photo: Pam Golding Properties The property description on the marketing agents’ website states that this is a “luxurious lodge with spectacular wildlife views”. “Leo Nora Lodge is situated on the banks of the Crocodile River in Mjejane Game Reserve, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. Mjejane is part of the greater Kruger and enjoys 10kilometres of spectacular river frontage and diverse wildlife views. “The Reserve is only a four hour's drive from Gauteng and less than an hour from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport. Set against the backdrop of pristine bush, Leo Nora Lodge is the ultimate way to experience Africa.”

The home has a sleek modern exterior and interior design that complements the “exquisite bushveld feel of the lodge”. It has an expansive entertainment deck and pool area that offers a fire pit and built-in gas barbeque; outdoor showers for four of the bedrooms; a well-equipped kitchen; a spacious open-plan living area; and a family-friendly play area. Photo: Pam Golding Properties Photo: Pam Golding Properties “Whether your African dream includes gazing at elephant and hippopotamuses romping in the river whilst sipping sundowners, listening to a fish eagle or fiery-necked Nightjar, having a dip in the pool – or even driving around in a game-viewer amazed by the Big 5, Leo Nora Lodge will surpass any dream.”

Five-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Hamburg – €1.29m (R21.5m)

Photo: Hamburg Sotheby’s International Realty Marketed by Hamburg Sotheby’s International Realty, this large, ground floor apartment with a basement is a new-build within a complex of eight condominiums. “Each of the eight spacious condominiums impresses with an efficient layout and a lot of comfort. Bright colours and a simple elegance characterize the exterior appearance of the building,” the agent’s description states. Photo: Hamburg Sotheby’s International Realty Photo: Hamburg Sotheby’s International Realty Photo: Hamburg Sotheby’s International Realty The property consists of four floors that allow space for couples and families to develop.