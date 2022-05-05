George Harrison's childhood home transformed into an Airbnb and museum

George Harrison's childhood home has been transformed into an Airbnb rental and a house museum. The Beatles star's former family home in Liverpool was recently acquired at auction by Ken Lambert and he's now turning the property into a destination for fans of the band.

Lambert, 48 - who is in the business of commercial construction - told the New York Post newspaper: "Once I realised I was the winner, it was pretty shocking. "I really started to think about what I was going to do with the property. I’m not a wealthy individual. It’s not like I go around buying up properties. I’m a Beatles fan, yes, but I am a big George Harrison fan specifically."

Lambert bought the property for £171 000 (R3.32 million) and is only the third person to have owned the home since the Harrison family.

Here is the property as it was marketed by Omega Auctions: The property owner ultimately decided to transform the landmark into an Airbnb and a house museum for weekly tours.

Lambert took the decision after observing the success of house museums dedicated to John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney. "I think it was a shame that George’s house had no relevance to millions of Beatles fans, but they’re waiting in line to walk into John Lennon’s house. "George is my favourite Beatle. I want to respect his legacy."

Lambert walked through the property after he managed to buy it at auction, and he can still vividly remember the experience. He shared: "It was pretty insane when I was able to walk through the house. I was there by myself. I kind of walked through it after I owned it. "It was a very surreal experience, it was a remarkable feeling."