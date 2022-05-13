Get lucky on Friday the 13th and buy a guest house like a boss

It may be Friday the 13th but tonight’s PowerBall jackpot is a guaranteed R110 million, meaning that, if you are lucky enough to snag the winning ticket, you can finally, among other things, buy the property of your dreams. You don’t need to go overboard though and spend a huge whack of your winnings on an ultra-luxury home that you may one day struggle to maintain or afford the rates on, but you can buy yourself an abode with a little extra sparkle – or even one that you can use as a guest house.

You can start a completely new business venture – perhaps one you have always dreamed of. Many celebrities, including the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Dennis Quaid, Sheryl Crow, Carole King, and Val Kilmer have done it, so why can’t you? Plus, because you can buy the property with cash, you won’t even need to worry about rising interest rates.

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below Whether you plan to make a big move to another province, thanks to the benefits of remote working, or would like to change your life by running your own guest house, the Garden Route town of Knysna is an ideal location – and this property could be just what you have been dreaming of.

It is a 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom Victorian-style guest house in Westhill, Knysna, and is on the market for R8.75m. If you purchase the CC, no transfer duty will be payable and the price will be R7.5m. Marketing agent Amy Venter of Jawitz Properties says the guest house has a “wonderful ambience”, and dates back to the beginning of the twentieth century. The heritage property has yellowwood floors and a stinkwood staircase. “The home has always been associated with generosity and good and plentiful food, and this has continued until today.”

In addition to the 12 guest suites, each of which is “beautifully furnished” with “great attention to detail”, there is also a manager’s flat, she says. “The property is being sold as a going concern, fully furnished with high-quality furniture and the original paintings included. There is a lovely pool in a tranquil garden with abundant birdlife. “This very well-run and successful guest house is within easy walking distance of town and the waterfront.”

Venter adds that the property is zoned ‘general residential’ and that there is also space for expansion. Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

“There is plenty of parking and two garages.” You can find out more about this property, such as whether it is still available, here. Or, if you would like to buy a different type of property elsewhere in the country, start your search here.