Gloria Gaynor is going, walking out the door, of her New York mansion – and it is now for sale

Durban – Gloria Gaynor has listed her 743-square-metre mansion in the suburb of New Jersey, in New York, for sale at $1.249 million (about R18.7m), and there is nothing stopping a wealthy South African from snapping it up. United States law allows foreigners and non-citizens to buy property in the country, although you may face a more challenging tax situation than US citizens. You could even qualify for a mortgage if you meet certain requirements.

If you are a super fan of the 1970s disco-queen, you should know that Gaynor, who won her second Grammy award in 2020, did much of the interior design of the five-bedroom home herself, opting for a contemporary design. Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

The property, according to Douglas Elliman Property Management and TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, offers a number of special features, including: a movie theatre

a pool enclosed by a glass atrium

glass block windows

architectural ceilings

marble fireplace and floors

an executive office

park-like backyard with a large deck and gazebo

big shade trees

a party-room basement. The home boasts marble floors and glass block windows. Photo: Douglas Elliman Property Management The home is also equipped with its own cinema. Photo: Douglas Elliman Property Management In addition, each bedroom has its own large, walk-in cupboard. Gaynor told The New York Times that she’s hosted many dinners, parties, and backyard gatherings over the years.

The backyard, complete with gazebo and shaded trees, has hosted many outdoor parties over the years. Photo: Douglas Elliman Property Management “I used to have a 4th of July party, then changed it to a Christmas party, then a birthday party. “Outside, I built a stage in front of the pool and people danced. Inside, people watched football on TV or were shooting pool and listening to the jukebox.” The jukebox and pool table were popular with party guests. Photo: Douglas Elliman Property Management Party guests enjoyed the indoor entertainment area. Photo: Douglas Elliman Property Management Keeping with the disco theme, Studio 54, described in the late 70s as the disco capital of the world, is also up for sale. The New York property, which offers views of the Hudson River and city skyline, has hosted guests ranging from Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Mick Jagger, and has also been a hot-spot for celebrity residents, including Nicole Kidman and Calvin Klein.

Studio 54 co-owner and real-estate developer, Ian Schrager, has listed the West Village apartment for $9.95 million (about R149m). Studio 54, described as the disco capital of the world in the late 70s, is also up for sale. Photo: Douglas Elliman Property Management The home boasts large views of the Hudson River. Photo: Douglas Elliman Property Management More information and photographs on Gaynor’s property and Studio 54 are available for interested buyers. Meanwhile, the last of Elon Musk’s homes found a buyer at the end of 2021, leaving the Tesla chief executive a tenant as opposed to the property portfolio owner he was. All seven of his homes were sold over a two-year period after he stated that he no longer wanted any physical possessions, but rather aimed to focus on sending humans to Mars.

