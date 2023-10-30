House prices growing fast in Limpopo – this is what an average home looks like

Known for its natural beauty and abundant wildlife, Limpopo has also become the top performing housing market in the country, with its property prices tripling in just three years. Annual house price growth in Limpopo – most recently in the news for being the location for the filming of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible, was 7.47 percent in August, surpassing that of the Western Cape at 6.45% and Mpumalanga at 5.78%.

This inflation is significant when one notes that, in 2021, house price growth in the province was at 2.9 percent, says Bradd Bendall, BetterBond’s head of sales. “This indicates that inflation has tripled in the past three years.” Limpopo is known for its game reserves, including the Kruger National Park, Mapungubwe National Park, Marakele National Park, and rich cultural heritage. It is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mapungubwe, an ancient African kingdom.

“A popular tourist destination, Limpopo is also becoming a destination of choice for buyers looking for a simpler lifestyle.” Data shows that more families are also choosing to buy homes in Limpopo, with much of the buyer activity driving house price growth in the province emanating from Hoedspruit, Bendall says. Hailed as one of the fastest growing inland hubs in the country, this agricultural town at the foot of the Southern Drakensberg, known as the ‘safari capital’, is seeing considerable activity in the residential market. The demand for property, either as a holiday home or as a primary residence, has pushed up average house prices from just over R1 million in 2022 to R1,45m this year.

Furthermore, plans to build a high-speed train system between Gauteng and the Limpopo Province will only enhance this province’s appeal, he adds. “Residents will be able to commute to work in Gauteng, while living in “Africa’s Eden” where they can enjoy a semi-rural lifestyle, fine weather and plenty of outdoor activities.” Here is an idea of what you can buy in Limpopo for around the average price:

– 2-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN AQUAPARK – R1,45m Picture: RE/MAX Northland Realty This is a new development that is selling homes off-plan. The first phase of Villa Garda Estate will consist of 16 units, and you can reserve yours for R25,000.

Erika Vaughan, marketing agent at RE/MAX Northland Realty says the ground-floor units have a private garden area with a gas braai. The homes offer an open-plan, modern kitchen/living area with granite island and a gas stove. “When completed, each unit will have an inverter and water back-up system.” The development will have solar powered geysers connected to the inverter with municipal electricity, while water will be supplied by three different sources – two boreholes, as well as municipal and a reservoir registered to the estate.

Units come with a covered carport and visitor’s parking, and there is a kiddie’s play area in the complex. Picture: RE/MAX Northland Realty Picture: RE/MAX Northland Realty Picture: RE/MAX Northland Realty

– 4-BEDROOM HOUSE IN ELLISRAS – R1,44m Picture: Pam Golding Properties Situated in a development with one entrance, 24/7 guarding, and a small community lifestyle, this stand-alone home has a small, maintainable yard, four bedroom, four bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen/living room, says Pam Golding Properties marketing agent Marié Kruger.

“All houses boast four bedrooms, built-in cupboards, and air conditioners in all bedrooms.” There is also a built-in braai, double carport, and laundry facilities. Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties

– 2-BEDROOM HOUSE IN LISSATABA, HOEDSPRUIT – R1,5m Picture: Century 21 Wildlife Properties

This lock-up-and-go two-bedroom bush home offers an open plan kitchen that leads out towards the patio. From the patio there are stairs leading down to the boma braai area where you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the reserve, says Rob Severin, marketing agent at Century 21 Wildlife Properties. The home has one bathroom with a toilet, basin and shower, and you can enjoy the pool facilities at the clubhouse situated at the main camp. The Lissataba reserve is 2,500 hectares in size and has only 54 stands. There is a network of game drive roads and several dams on the property, as well as picnic locations on the reserve and even a camping spot.