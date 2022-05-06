If money was no object and you could have any home you wanted, would you swipe right on this one?

Durban – Tonight’s PowerBall jackpot is a whopping R90 million, and whoever wins it could have many more options in life – one of these being to buy a new home, or even a first home. If this lucky winner was you, and you wanted to buy the home of your dreams, would this five-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Kloof, KwaZulu-Natal steal your heart? Or does it not take your fancy?

This “stately” home, listed on IOL Property, is, according to the marketing agent, Kate Butler from Wakefields, situated in an exclusive Everton Estate. It is listed for R12m and boasts an “expansive open plan living area” that leads to two separate verandahs and allows for “easy, relaxed entertainment” with friends and family. “The extensive basement houses a cinema, games room and bar. “A beautiful one-bedroom cottage, with its own patio, stands privately to the side...This immaculate home offers top-notch finishes and has been beautifully maintained.”

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below The property also has four garages and four reception rooms, while the estate includes electric perimeter fencing and a security guard from 6pm to 6am. It also offers a tennis court, cricket net, and small club house.

More photographs and information on this property, such as whether it is still on the market, can be found here. If this home is not something that captures your heart though, search for others that may be more suited to your style and budget here. IOL WEALTH