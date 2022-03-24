If your dream home is not in the right location, it may be time to alter the dream - keep your priorities in check

Although estate agents warn that the perfect home may not exist and that buyers will probably need to compromise, there is often a struggle on which aspects one should kick to the curb. There are definitely some features of a home you should not have to settle on, but just the same, there are some that you can, and may be wise to, overlook.

Given the long-term nature of a property investment, Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief executive of Re/Max of Southern Africa says there are some essential elements that should be carefully measured beforehand, to ensure you are making the right decision and purchasing a property that meets your needs both now and in the future. “Before even looking at properties, you should sit down and determine what features you currently need in a home, as well as the features you may require in the future. The biggest restriction when looking to purchase is affordability. “Financial restrictions could mean compromising on certain aspects, even if only for the time being. Ensure that you can afford to sustain the financial obligation before entering into the agreement.”

Property practitioner Cacisa Mgudlwa says it is important to rank each of the listed features you want by importance. While it is unlikely that you will find a property that will check every single box on this list, this exercise will help you focus on properties that work for you and your family. Echoing this, Karen Turner, property practitioner at Jawitz Properties North Coast, says it is highly unlikely that all boxes will be ticked and agents should always encourage a degree of open-mindedness with any purchase. “Size, and possibly precise specifications can be compromised on, however, the location needs to tick all the boxes, especially if being close to the correct schools and amenities is a priority for the purchaser’s lifestyle.”

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below Anything that is not structural can be changed, but Matseleng Mogodi, founder and principal of Snooks Estates, says the determining factor would be the cost of making that change.

"Sometimes buyers become very creative with spaces and make them really cool, so if the size feels good, go ahead. But when there are awkward staircases, or doors in the wrong place (for you) and things that are just not talking to your kind of style, it would be wiser to alert the agent. "Buyers can buy a property they do not really like, and then start blaming the agent when it does not change to what they would like it to be."