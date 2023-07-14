If you’re viewing homes this weekend, flush the toilet – but don’t use it

Too many buyers walk away from home viewings without having asked the right questions or checked the right features, so to avoid needing to go back, know what you need to look at.

The weekend is upon us and if you have planned to attend a few show days as you search for your dream home, do not be rude – or shy.

Sometimes, people feel shy when viewing homes and think they just need to walk around and smile, viewing only with their eyes, but this is not the case; if you are seriously looking to buy the property, you have a right to be fully aware of its condition.

Of course, the home still belongs to someone else and those who live within it deserve a certain level of privacy, so there is a limit to what is acceptable.

To help you carry out your home viewings as politely as possible, here is a list of dos and don’ts that estate agents say you should follow. It is just etiquette.