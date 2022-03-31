Inside this R22m exclusive Umhlanga estate home: If you could afford it, would it be your heart’s perfect match?

Durban - We all have different ideas of our perfect home, with some of our imaginations limited by our budgets and others limitless in our dreams. If you could live in any property you wanted, would you want to live in an estate? A penthouse apartment? Or perhaps a mansion on the beach?

Whichever your preference, this beautifully designed home in the Hawaan Forest Estate in the affluent KZN suburb of Umhlanga may make some people’s hearts beat a little faster. The home has an indoor-outdoor pool with splendid forest views. Debby Collen, the Tyson Properties agent marketing this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home describes it as being built with only “the best materials and finishes”. It is also constructed with an eco-friendly design. The home has an eco-friendly design. “There is a fabulous flow of indoor and outdoor space, and there is an indoor/outdoor swimming pool. The property is private and completely peaceful, overlooking the beautiful Hawaan Forest and having sea views.

The indoor/outdoor flow is said to be fabulous. The property is private and completely peaceful. The main bedroom is described as “exquisite” and opening onto “a lovely balcony”. The main bedroom opens up on to a lovely balcony. “This is one of the most exclusive estates in Umhlanga and has 24/7 manned security with strict access control.” The only negative for some is that no pets are allowed.

So now that you have seen this beautiful property, the question is: If you could afford it, would you buy it? Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

