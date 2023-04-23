Joburg is home to 2 people who have wealth of R18bn each

If you ever wondered where most of South Africa’s multi-millionaires and billionaires are living, then here is your answer: Johannesburg. That’s right, even though Cape Town is home to the most expensive and exclusive residential areas in the country, new research shows that Jozi has the fastest-growing millionaire population.

In the bigger scheme of things though, the South African city is 56th on the list of countries with the fastest-growing millionaire populations. The data from Henley & Partners in the World’s Wealthiest City Report 2023 – based on figures from New World Wealth – shows that Johannesburg is followed by Cape Town (70th), Durban (78th), Cape Winelands (79th), Garden Route (80th), Pretoria (82nd), and then the Whale Coast (86th). New York City tops the list with 340 000 High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) that have investable wealth exceeding US$1 million. The city has 724 centi-millionaires – those that have wealth of more than US$100m, and 58 billionaires with wealth of more than US$1bn.

New York City. Picture: Michael Pewny/Pixabay “New York City wears the crown as the world’s top city with the most millionaires in 2023. Seven of the World’s Top 10 cities listed are in countries that host formal investment migration programs and actively encourage foreign direct investment in return for residence or citizenship rights,” the report states. New York is followed by Tokyo, Japan; The Bay Area, USA; London, UK; and Singapore.

From 2012 to 2022, the number of HNWI in New York has grown by 40%, while Japan has dropped by 5%. The growth in volume of these individuals during this period has been 68% in The Bay Area and 40% in Singapore. The number in London has declined by 15%. In terms of South Africa, the report shows that Johannesburg is home to 14 600 HNWIs, 30 centi-millionaires, and two billionaires. Remember, these figures are based in US$, not South African Rands, so the figures will be much higher when comparing those with wealth in our local currency. Picture: Gia Conte-Patel/Pixabay

For clarity, a HNWI, according to this study, has investable wealth of more than R18.3m, a centi-millionaire has wealth of R1.8bn, and a billionaire has wealth of R18.3bn. The number of HNWIs in Johannesburg has, however, declined by 40% from 2012 to 2022. The report reveals the following data for these South African Cities:

Cape Town Picture: Anja/Pixabay Cape Town is home to:

7 200 HNWIs

26 centi-millionaires

1 billionaire The number of HNWIs increased by 10%. Durban Picture: Liesel Muhl/Pixabay

Durban is home to: 3 600 HNWIs

10 centi-millionaires

0 billionaires The number of HNWIs declined by 6%. Cape Winelands

Picture: Paul Macallan/Pixabay Cape Winelands is home to: 3 400 HNWIs

15 centi-millionaires

2 billionaires The number of HNWIs increased by 18%.

The Garden Route Picture: Klaus Schwarzfischer/Pixabay The Garden Route is home to:

3 000 HNWIs

5 centi-millionaires

0 billionaires The number of HNWIs increased by 22%. Pretoria Picture: Clayton Majona/Pixabay

Pretoria is home to: 2 400 HNWIs

2 centi-millionaires

0 billionaires The number of HNWIs decreased by 35%. The Whale Coast

Picture: Unserekleinemaus/Pixabay The Whale Coast is home to: 1 100 HNWIs

5 centi-millionaires

0 billionaires The number of HNWIs increased by 25%.

Africa’s top five wealthiest cities in terms of the number of HNWIs are: 1. Johannesburg, South Africa 2. Cairo, Egypt

3. Cape Town, South Africa 4. Lagos, Nigeria 5. Nairobi, Kenya