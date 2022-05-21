Landlords are not the only ones with horror stories; tenants have some real shockers to tell too – don’t be one of them

While landlords have plenty of tales to tell about defaulting tenants or tenants who wrecked their rental properties, that coin does, unfortunately, have another side, says Gerhard Kotzé, managing director of the RealNet estate agency group. “Ask any tenant and they’ll tell you about at least one property they wish they’d never laid eyes on – let alone paid good money to live in.

“And while the new Property Practitioners Act (PPA) will hopefully help most of them avoid problems such as leaky roofs and dodgy electrical wiring, they don’t address things like noisy neighbours or landlords who refuse to respond to maintenance requests.” Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

The PPA provides for rental agents to give prospective tenants a document disclosing everything they know about the condition of the property before they sign the lease, but there are several other things that tenants should check on too. “It would not hurt, for example, to ask to view the property on different days of the week and at different times, so that you can gauge any changes in traffic and noise patterns – and in the character of the area over weekends, perhaps, or in the evenings. “If you are renting in a complex, the agent should of course also give you a copy of the conduct rules that cover issues like parking and pets, but you may also want to know, in broad terms, whether the residents are mostly older or if they are young parents with small children, as this could make it busier and noisier – and unsuitable if you mostly work from home.”

On the other hand, Kotzé says young people may not want to live where most other residents are likely to complain if they play music after 10pm or have friends over for a braai on weekends. Other things for prospective tenants to enquire about include the safety of the area and the latest crime statistics, and what the security provisions are in the case of a sectional title complex or an estate. “These days, it’s also good to know if the property has any back-up systems in case of electricity or water supply interruptions.

“For most people, the easy availability of a high-speed internet connection is a big concern now, and with the cost of fuel continuing to rise rapidly, the availability of public transport or ride-share services is also becoming increasingly important.” Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

