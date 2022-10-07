Landlords likely to up hard-hit tenants' rent, if they haven't already

Even in tough times, residential tenants are still paying their rent in full and on time. In fact, consumers consider rental payments to be the second most important budget credit priority, second only to mortgage or bond repayments, said Waldo Marcus, head of marketing and sales at TPN Credit Bureau. The latest data from TPN showed that tenants were still prioritising their rentals, even though TPN’s long-term data indicates that consumer strain is almost always shared with property owners, reflecting either in higher vacancies, lower returns or late payments.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, before you take a deep sigh of relief, note the cost of rent is likely to rise as landlords try to recover their increasing costs. READ OUR LATEST PROPERTY MAG BELOW

PayProp Rental Index recently revealed that quarterly year-on-year rental growth continues to climb in South Africa, with the average rent increasing by 2.6% in the second quarter of 2022. PayProp’s Johette Smuts said the “continued financial demands faced by consumers as we move through 2022 could force those in the rental market to seek out cheaper accommodation options, which would prevent a complete rental market recovery”. In this sort of market you may see multi-generational homes in which either grandparents or children move back home or all live under one roof. You may also see downsizing, friends pooling resources to live in a commune, or even an alternative way of living, such as a mobile home.

Story continues below Advertisement

The TPN Residential Rental Market Monitor for the second quarter of 2022 showed, however, that the number of tenants in good standing with their monthly rent obligations had in fact improved from 80.78% in the first quarter to 82.22% in the second quarter. Tenants in good standing are those that have paid their rent in time and in full. This shows, said Marcus, that despite facing economic challenges exacerbated by load shedding and high fuel prices, consumers still regard paying their rent as top priority.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is good news for the residential rental market which is proving to be “surprisingly resilient”. However, Jacqui Savage, national rentals manager for the Rawson Property Group, believes the road ahead will not be “without a few bumps” for tenants. “It’s definitely heartening to see the rental market gaining momentum after a long period of stagnation,” she said.

“Vacancy levels are recovering nicely, and demand looks set to grow. “That said, rising costs are putting increasing pressure on landlords to escalate rentals, while consumer inflation is eating into tenant affordability at the same time.” Marcus concurs. “The residential property market is mirroring the end of the low-interest era and landlords are passing their higher costs on to tenants, which is making it increasingly more expensive to rent,” he said.

Chris Xotongo, sales property practitioner at Just Property, Port Elizabeth, added that the macro pressures of rising interest rates and the ever-increasing cost of living as a result of inflation have resulted in many first-time home buyers feeling the pinch, and purchasing activity in this segment has waned. “Those who might have been considering buying, are now opting or being forced to rent. Increased demand is good for the rental market,” said Xotongo. The TPN report showed that tenants in the R7 000 to R12 000 and R12 000 to R25 000 rent brackets show a strong commitment to paying their rent on time, with 88% and 87%, respectively, in good standing.

Although tenants paying R3 000 to R7 000 – a rent bracket which makes up more than half the market – have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, they continue to head in the right direction, increasing their good standing by 2% to 82.8%. Bucking the trend, however, is the bracket above R25 000, with a noticeable deterioration in good standing to 77.38%. The drop has precedent, however, and is partly attributable to the cyclical nature of tourism, particularly in the tourism regions.

“Although this bracket traditionally experiences a drop in the second quarter of the year, it tends to strengthen again in the third quarter,” said Marcus. Higher interest rates have traditionally resulted in improved demand for rental property. “However, the balance in a fragile economy is a fine line between demand shift and the ability of consumers to afford any type of formal rental accommodation,” Marcus added.

The South African Reserve Bank’s recent repo rate hike to 6.25% is expected to slow residential property sales down, although prices in certain areas are expected to continue to climb as homes in well-serviced areas remain attractive assets. Employment figures typically correlate with the formal rental market with improved employment figures combined with higher interest rates tending to drive demand for rental properties. Stats SA’s more recently published Quarterly Employment Statistics – which measures employment – found that total employment declined in the second quarter, losing 119 000 jobs.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased during the pandemic which resulted in lower interest rates. “This, combined with the work-from-home trend, encouraged certain segments of the market to purchase property which, in turn, fuelled a property inflation blaze,” said Marcus. From a provincial perspective, TPN found:

KwaZulu-Natal’s tenants-in-good-standing figure dropped to 80.16% while its vacancy rate remained high at 9.91%. KZN has the highest rental escalations of all provinces at just under 5%. Gauteng continues to struggle to achieve higher escalations with rentals growing at just 1.69% year-on-year. The province has a low vacancy rate at 6.67%, a figure which is expected to increase as supply is added. Only 80.62% of tenants are in good standing in the province. Western Cape saw steep rent increases of 4.17% in the second quarter but this has not impacted landlords’ ability to collect rent. The province’s good standing figure is at 86.61% while its vacancy rate remains stable.