Let’s play a game: You have R5m and 3 homes for sale – choose 1

If you were given R5 million today and told to choose one of these three homes to buy, which would it be? The rule is that you have to base you choice solely on the property. Take everything else out of the equation – area, municipal services, weather, cost of living, everything. Choose just the house that you like best.

To make it as fair as possible, we have opted for homes listed on IOL Property in three areas that are considered to be among the most exclusive in each of their provinces – Camps Bay in Cape Town, Umhlanga in eThekwini, and Sandton in Johannesburg. Eenie meenie miney mo, and go...

CAMPS BAY – R5.495m Picture: Tyson Properties The closest we could get to the R5m price tag is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment marketed by Tyson Properties.

The agent, Andrew Poole, describes it as a very neat apartment with an open-plan kitchen, and a living and dining area that leads to a balcony with panoramic sea views. The main bedroom is front facing, with sea views, and the second bedroom is back-facing, with mountain views. Other features includes beautiful parquet flooring in living area and carpeted bedrooms, air-conditioning in the main bedroom, and a fully-fitted kitchen with granite tops. “The building is set right up against Table Mountain, giving direct-access to the most beautiful garden, laden with flora, fauna and wildlife. There is also a communal braai/entertainment area.”

As an added bonus there is a double garage. Here are some photos:

UMHLANGA – R4.995m Picture: Tyson Properties For R5m and under, there is definitely a much larger variety of property options in Umhlanga, but we have opted for this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house, also marketed by Tyson Properties. The agent, Mike Rook, describes the property as a stunning and low-maintenance face brick home that “has so much to offer”.

It has two spacious lounges, a large kitchen, pub, five bedrooms, and three bathrooms, two of which are en-suite, It also offers a “wonderful pool area with large undercover patio and braai, great for entertaining”, and three garages, “good security” and “loads of extra parking”. There is also a modern granny flat that has an open-plan kitchen, one en-suite bedroom, and separate entrance.

Here are some photos: SANDTON – R4.97m

Picture: Lynn Estates Like Umhlanga, there is a large option of properties around and below the R5m mark, but the one we present to you is this two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment marketed by Lynn Estates. Agent Lynn Petzer says it is a luxury apartment situated on three acres of lifestyle amenities such as restaurants, covered terraces and an outdoor pool, and one acre of greenery. Both bedrooms are en-suite and the property offers a spacious open-plan dining and lounge area, a modern kitchen with high-end appliances, a work station, and two sunrooms.

“It is a live, work, and play (property) at the epicentre of world-class lifestyle & convenience.” Here are some photos:

