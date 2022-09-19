Live like a king or queen in your very own castle in the good ol' Free State

While some of us may dream of living a life of royalty, with all its splendour, it is not only in the UK or in our own Royal Kingdom where you can do this. Well, that is if you have R32 million available. You could then consider ruling your very own flock from the Free State.

Situated on a stunning mountain top, just 12 kilometres from Fouriesburg in the Free State, awaits your castle. This property is built entirely of sandstone in medieval style. Marketed as “Africa’s most stunning mountain top gentleman’s estate”, access to the castle is either by road or air as it boasts its own private grassed 800m airstrip, says Chris van der Merwe of Re/Max Coastal who is advertising the property on the portal IOLProperty.

The features of this property include a formal lounge and outdoor ’sundowner’ patio, barbecue deck offering 360-degree views, and a ‘grand terrace’ spanning 25m x 12m. But wait ....there is more. You can have your own Lion King Mufasa and Simba moment as you look down on your kingdom from the castle with its forever views.

“The property consists of rolling green hills, and offers views over the Maluti mountain, manicured lands, and pastures of its neighbouring farms.” The castle has spiral staircases – both indoor and outdoor – a cinema and entertainment room boasting a big screen, surround sound and ultra-comfortable armchairs for total relaxation, and a formal dining room that is complimented by a modern and spacious gourmet kitchen. “Destiny Castle offers complete privacy, security, and tranquility, with luxurious and spacious accommodation. Each room offers exquisite views, under-floor heating, and all the modern conveniences expected at this level of comfort.”

The property offers a barbecue deck offering 360-degree views, and a grand terrace. The property is also suitable for cattle grazing, but is not, however, an agricultural enterprise, Van der Merwe says. There is an additional dwelling in a staff house located mid-way down the airstrip that consists of four en-suite rooms, a communal living area, and a larger one bedroom flat.

“This accommodation is ideally suited to staff as well as drivers, guides or pilots. Undercover parking for six vehicles is also available alongside the staff house.” Electricity to the property is supplied by Eskom, but there is also an adequately powerful 75kVa back-up generator. READ OUR LATEST PROPERTY MAG BELOW

Van der Merwe explains that while clean, mountain water is pumped from a spring on the property, there is also a water storage facility of 15 000 litres on the farm. Meanwhile, Bestersvallei Farm, also on the property, is 761 hectares and lies in a lush valley bordering the Caledon River. Lucerne, wheat, soya and mielies are grown here, although lucerne is the dominant crop grown on 50ha. Approximately 7.4 tons of lucerne are produced per hectare.

“The farm also has capacity for 500 grazing stock.” But this is not all. Union House, an historical farmhouse located on the farm, is furnished in the traditional style to commemorate the signature of the Union of South Africa on its front lawn on May 31, 1910.This house was originally built in the 1870’s and boasts a proud history. “This gracious home is offered completely furnished with all fixtures and fittings, and includes wonderful Boer War personality oil paintings and exquisite antiques.”

The views are reminiscent of the Lion King where Mufasa shows Simba the Kingdom he will inherit. The gourmet kitchen where your chefs can prepare your meals. Some of the outstanding nooks in the castle with brilliant antique pieces and a fireplace. Leather couches and antique love chairs and stunning antique rugs make up this castle. Other buildings and infrastructure on the property include:

Cedar House, being the home of the current owners. The family reserves living rights to this dwelling for immediate family only Chestnut Cottage, a farm manager’s home Workshop Cottage, a home for the manager’s second-in-charge

Gardener Cottage, a home for the gardener Lucerne Cottage, a home for the lucerne sales person Horseman Cottage, a home for two horse patrollers

Backpackers Facility, which is still under construction and will accommodate up to 16 people Oak Cottage, a three-bedroom house for the farm operator. This includes a swimming pool and outbuildings Faith, Hope, and Charity Cottages which are three rondawels with a separate communal kitchen and ablution for casual occupation

A 17m x 15m workshop A 25m x 10m shed A 60m x 20m shed

The asking price for the entire estate is R32m, although variations will be considered as follows: Bestersvallei and Union House – R12m Caledonpoort and Destiny Castle – R20m