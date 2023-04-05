Living with your ageing parents can lead to family conflict – so be prepared

For many ageing parents who cannot afford or find space in a retirement development, often the only option is to move in with family – usually their adult children and young grandchildren. Some families even make this move out of choice, thinking that it is either the right thing to do, or something they actually want to do.

But as special as that may sound, there can be challenges; spending significant events or holidays, such as the Easter weekend, is not the same as a permanent living arrangement. How such a move will affect family members, and the challenges it will bring, depends on a number of factors, says Riette du Preez, a Johannesburg-based clinical psychologist with a special interest in elderly care. “Despite the challenges, many families still go this route.”

Overcoming the challenges Reasons leading to this choice include elderly parents requiring specific health care, social or cultural expectations for parents to live with their adult children, or financial situations. She says there are certain things families can do to help navigate the decision, such as ensuring communication between all family members, from grandchildren to grandparents, is prioritised.

Household routines will also be affected so these too must be carefully considered. “It may be helpful to compromise to meet everyone’s needs, even if it means taking turns. Roles and responsibilities can often become issues in co-habiting families. “Deciding on the daily, practical running of the household and who will take charge of what, is key. We often leave these things to chance, causing frustration and conflict in relationships.”

Establishing parental roles Another issue often not addressed, is the nature of relationships between individuals in the family. For example, if the adult daughter and her mother never got along before living together, chances are this will not change. “Problematic relationships are bound to be amplified when you live together,” Du Preez says, adding that when grandparents live with their grandchildren, confusion may arise about the parental roles.

“Grandparents often take on parental responsibilities when both parents are working, and this may cause conflict between adults and confuse younger children if not managed.” She advises that the issue be handled respectfully between the adults, and that consistency is maintained when dealing with children. However, involving grandparents in certain decisions is necessary to help them feel integrated into the family. Splitting family time