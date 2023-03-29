Load shedding: Electricians see sharp increase in appliance repairs

South Africans have been experiencing an increase in household appliance break-downs over the past few months as a result of load shedding.
When power is restored after load shedding, it creates a sudden surge of electricity that exceeds the regular voltage, causing damage to electrical equipment and appliances connected to the mains power.
This is the reason why, when load shedding ends, many people experience their appliances malfunctioning or even going up in smoke.
A study conducted by Procompare, an online platform that connects clients with local professionals, has found a “direct correlation” between the frequency of power outages and the number of requests for electrical repairs made by consumers.
In particular, electricians have been “overwhelmed” by the number of call-outs for repairs as a result of load shedding.
The study analysed data from the EskomSePush App – including the frequency and severity of load shedding during the past six months, as well as the number and types of electrical repairs requested on Procompare during the same period.
“The demand for electrical repairs covered a wide range of appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, geysers, gate motors and others, indicating that load shedding is indeed causing electrical systems to malfunction and break down,” the findings report stated.
It also revealed that, while electricians are experiencing an increase in workload, they have less time to complete the required repairs. Therefore, load shedding is affecting their business both positively and negatively.
As part of the research, Aadam Parson, the owner of Abacas Electrical Solution, a Cape Town company listed on Procompare, reported: “It causes a lot of problems that require my attention, but there’s less time for fixing them. I can’t fix something that is off, so I have to work around the load shedding.”
The study found that:
- the demand for electrical repairs has been steadily increasing year-over-year, with a significant spike in October where it more than doubled (139%) compared to the same month in the previous year
- in December 2022 and January 2023, this demand grew by a staggering 218% and 371% in comparison to the previous years, which corresponds to the severity of rolling blackouts in that period
- high-demand for electricians continued in February (113%), along with the unrelenting power outages
Why your appliances break, and how to prevent this
Procompare explains that load shedding can result in electrical appliances breaking down from a sudden increase in voltage when power is restored.
“Typically, homes run on 230 volts, but the surge can go beyond this level, leaving nearby devices and appliances vulnerable to harm. This voltage spike is the primary cause of equipment failure during load shedding, posing a significant problem in South Africa.”
It offers the following tips on how to protect your electronic devices from power surges at the end of load shedding periods:
- Disconnect devices from mains power during power cuts, especially high-power appliances like fridges and air conditioners. Completely unplugging appliances is the safest option
- Wait for power supply to stabilise and switch on appliances one by one
- Consider investing in DB board surge protectors installed by a certified electrician or surge-protecting re-wirable plugs and power strips to divert excess electricity from reaching appliances or devices
- Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units provide surge protection and battery backup to keep devices running during power outages
- Be aware that the effects of load shedding can vary depending on the type of device or appliance. Devices with batteries, those with reactive loads like fridges and motors, and cooling appliances with compressors are particularly vulnerable
- Check your wiring: Faulty wiring can increase the risk of power surges and other electrical problems. Consider having an electrician inspect your home's wiring and make any necessary repairs or upgrades to help protect your devices and appliances.
