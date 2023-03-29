Load shedding: Electricians see sharp increase in appliance repairs

South Africans have been experiencing an increase in household appliance break-downs over the past few months as a result of load shedding. When power is restored after load shedding, it creates a sudden surge of electricity that exceeds the regular voltage, causing damage to electrical equipment and appliances connected to the mains power.

This is the reason why, when load shedding ends, many people experience their appliances malfunctioning or even going up in smoke. A study conducted by Procompare, an online platform that connects clients with local professionals, has found a “direct correlation” between the frequency of power outages and the number of requests for electrical repairs made by consumers. In particular, electricians have been “overwhelmed” by the number of call-outs for repairs as a result of load shedding.

The study analysed data from the EskomSePush App – including the frequency and severity of load shedding during the past six months, as well as the number and types of electrical repairs requested on Procompare during the same period. “The demand for electrical repairs covered a wide range of appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, geysers, gate motors and others, indicating that load shedding is indeed causing electrical systems to malfunction and break down,” the findings report stated.

It also revealed that, while electricians are experiencing an increase in workload, they have less time to complete the required repairs. Therefore, load shedding is affecting their business both positively and negatively. As part of the research, Aadam Parson, the owner of Abacas Electrical Solution, a Cape Town company listed on Procompare, reported: “It causes a lot of problems that require my attention, but there’s less time for fixing them. I can’t fix something that is off, so I have to work around the load shedding.”

The study found that: the demand for electrical repairs has been steadily increasing year-over-year, with a significant spike in October where it more than doubled (139%) compared to the same month in the previous year

in December 2022 and January 2023, this demand grew by a staggering 218% and 371% in comparison to the previous years, which corresponds to the severity of rolling blackouts in that period

high-demand for electricians continued in February (113%), along with the unrelenting power outages Why your appliances break, and how to prevent this Procompare explains that load shedding can result in electrical appliances breaking down from a sudden increase in voltage when power is restored.