LOOK: Be the lord of the manor with this R5.5m stunner

Luxury is not just a lifestyle, it’s a mindset. With this beautiful R5.5 million property located in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, you can live like a king. With your very own river view and a bespoke thatched roof, every day can be a safari getaway.

Listed on IOL Property, this 6-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home captures the imagination at every turn with its spacious, open feel. It boasts three double en-suite bedrooms and a “huge” study with private bathroom that you can easily convert to an additional bedroom or living area. At 532 square metres, you can roam around this abode without bumping into that cousin you’re not that fond of. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

Marketing agent Debra Maddocks says this property is a cut above the rest with a unique position at the end of a cul-de-sac along a private driveway. “The flexible floor-plan is perfect for those with children in their later primary school years through to their teens,” she says. Picture: Tyson Properties She describes the house as being in a seductively quiet setting surrounded by bush and birdsong. “Avid bird lovers will enjoy listening to the Kingfisher in full song, in competition with the Loerie and Hornbills.”

Maddocks says this luxurious home is oozing with pizazz and style, while giving you that all year-round holiday feeling. With two separate, self-catering guest cottages, you can even make some extra money by listing them on AirBnB. Pictures: Tyson Properties “It’s going to be love at first sight and will certainly tug at your heart strings! For those who dream of a premium lifestyle, this home was designed to effortlessly embrace ease of living with generous proportions and free flowing connections.”

As you enter you will be “immediately wowed with a certain je ne sais quoi” and your eyes will be drawn to the high ceilings, thatched roof and the river setting. Pictures: Tyson Properties Maddocks lists some extra features that come with the property: Wine cellar

4622sqm landscaped garden

Jacuzzi

Fire pit

Outdoor deck fitted with heated pool

Dramatic semi-circle curve staircase “Seeing is believing and I can tell you that I was astounded by what this residence has to offer. Here is a perfect opportunity to purchase a home that will continually inspire you, your family, and friends,” she adds.