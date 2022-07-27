LOOK: Can you ‘Belieb’ it’? Vacation home used by Justin Bieber on auction for R168m

It is undoubtedly spectacular, breath-taking even; it is one of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes. With postcard views of a 73-metre natural waterfall; a sports stadium with seating for 450 people; a nine-tee golf course; an aquatic centre; a two-story water slide; and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views, the celebrity vacation home once used by Justin Bieber is being sold at auction.

With a secluded location on the Big Island’s north-eastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when the pop star rented the home for two weeks at $10 000 (R168 000) per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favourite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach, and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below Located a few miles north of Hilo on eight acres overlooking where the jungle meets the ocean and the Hamakua coastline, the home has five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and two third-floor master suites with terraces. The main living area, including a chef’s kitchen and dining area, has spectacular waterfall and ocean views. On the aquatic level are two guest suites, a game room, media area, two whirlpools, sauna, shower, outdoor kitchen and dining area. Plus there is a one-bedroom guest house, four-car garage, helipad, and an outdoor bar.

The Big Island offers a big number of activities and entertainment options, from stunning beaches such as Laupāhoehoe, Waikiki, and Waipi’o; hiking in the Hilo Forest Preserves or Akaka Falls State Park; zip lining over KoleKole Falls; Volcano National Park; whale watching; jungle jaunts; farmer’s markets; world-class fishing; and unforgettable sunsets. Even more adventure is just a 50-minute plane trip away to Honolulu for less than $100 (R1 684). Currently listed for $9.95 million (R167.6m), the property will be going to auction on August 15th with a $5.99 million (R100.9m) reserve.

