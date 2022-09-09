LOOK: Emigrating? The home you have now vs the one you will get

Many South Africans making plans to emigrate will have weighed up the pros and cons of such a move, especially if they own property here. While some may decide to keep their homes and rent them out, most sell their properties as they need the finances to fund their relocation.

Those who plan on using the money they get from their sale to purchase property in their soon-to-be new home country, however, must prepare themselves to get a little less than they are used to. To show the difference, we look at R3 million properties here and compare them to homes one would get for their money – after converting it to the local currency – in some of South Africans’ favourite countries to emigrate to. Obviously, property types will differ from area to area, but the comparisons do make for interesting viewing.

SOUTH AFRICA * Cape Town, Table View – R2.995m Picture: Rawson Properties

5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house

Size: 600 square-metres

Formal dining room

Informal lounge

Modern kitchen with electric hob and separate oven

Convenience scullery with plumbing points and aperture for double door fridge

Formal lounge leading through sliders to undercover patio with view of beach pool with jet water feature

36 square-metre office with en-suite bathroom and separate entrance (easily converted to teen pad or guest suite)

Fibre friendly

2 air-conditioners

Double automated garage with electrical points and direct access into home

Secure off-street parking

Well point

Wendy house

Generator

Fitted alarm system

Automated front gates

Well-manicured garden * Marketing agency: Rawson Properties More images below:

* Johannesburg, Hyde Park – R3.199m Picture: Law Real Estate

3-bedroom (all en-suite) 3.5-bathroom apartment

Size: 185 square metres

Set over three levels with an additional roof top terrace

Entrance lobby

Master bedroom with private balcony

Outdoor lounge and dining area

Lap pool in the complex

2 underground parking bays

A storage room * Marketing agency: Law Real Estate More images below:

* Durban, Durban North – R3.1m Picture: Wakefields

3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house

Size: 1 012 square-metres

2 garages

Character home that needs upgrading

Recently renovated pool

Studio flatlet

Ample off- and on-road parking

3 staff rooms * Marketing agency: Wakefields UK * London, Tunbridge Wells – £150 000+ (R3.02m)

Picture: Burnetts, Mayfield 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom flat

Size: 47.7 square-metres

First floor flat

Large sitting room with feature fireplace

Kitchen/dining room

En-suite shower room

Modern boiler

Small courtyard garden * Marketing agency: Burnetts, Mayfield More images below:

IRELAND * Redbarn, Youghal, Co. Cork – €170 000 (R2.978m)

Picture: Home & Away Real Estate Ltd 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached house

Bright and airy

Open-plan kitchen/dining/living room

Built in stove

Double Bedroom downstairs

2 generous bedrooms upstairs

A family bathroom and storage/hotpress

Property is in turnkey condition

Patio doors off the dining room lending to the garden

Off-street parking * Marketing agency: Home & Away Real Estate Ltd More images below:

AUSTRALIA * Highgate, Perth – offers from AUS $250 000 (R2.956m)

Picture: The Agency - Perth 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment

1 open parking

Size: 44 square-metres

Bright & airy studio apartment with a park view

Gated building with plenty off street parking * Marketing agency: The Agency- Perth More images below:

NEW ZEALAND * Queenstown – offers from NZ $280 000 (R2.969m)

Picture: Ray White, Queenstown 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment

Size: 27 square-metres

Fully furnished

Lock-up-and go holiday unit * Marketing agency: Ray White, Queenstown More images below:

CANADA * Québec – CA $223 900 (R299.6m)

Picture: Via Capitale Élite 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment

Size: 89 square-metres

Parking space

2 balconies

Wood floors

Lots of character * Marketing agency: Via Capitale Élite More images below:

MAURITIUS * Floréal – ₨7 million (R2.768m)

Picture: Sotheby’s Realty 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment

Size: 141 square-metres

Situated on the first floor

Spacious living

Large kitchen with fitted cupboards

Spacious living/dining room

Balcony

Private garage * Marketing agency: Sotheby’s Realty More images below:

More details on the above South African properties, including whether they are still on the market can be found here: Cape Town Johannesburg