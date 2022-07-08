LOOK: For R175m this could be the most expensive residential plot up for sale in SA today

Cape Town - Last year, the most expensive South African home was sold in Cape Town for R160 million. This year, a plot of land, nestled in one of the country’s most exclusive streets – Nettleton Road in Clifton – is on the market for R175m. Nettleton Road, where houses fetch prices of more than R100m, is known to boast the most valuable residential real estate in Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dogon Group Properties has put the 1 124m² plot on the market. Located at the end of the road, on the seaside, it is “arguably the best piece of land of them all”, says property doyenne and agent Denise Dogon on iolpoperty’s portal where the piece of vacant land is up for sale. The spot is described as “private and discreet from the road”, splaying open towards the ocean, “effortlessly embracing iconic postcard views”.

The arrow donates where the plot of land is. The vistas of Clifton's famed natural beauty are unspoilt from this unique location: Table Mountain nature reserve, the Twelve Apostles, Clifton's rocky outcrops and white, sandy beaches and, of course, the deep blue azure of the Atlantic Ocean. “A rare opportunity to acquire the finest plot on which to build your dream home. SAOTA plans available on request. ”

Story continues below Advertisement

Find buy this piece of land here Actual views from the plot. Last year alone the 10 most expensive homes in Cape Town alone fetched a combined R855 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

THE 10 MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES SOLD IN CAPE TOWN LAST YEAR according to Propstats. 1 R160m Fresnaye 2 R125m Bantry Bay

Story continues below Advertisement

3 R97.5m Clifton 4 R80m Clifton 5 R72.5m Clifton

6 R70m Clifton 7 R69m Constantia 8 R62m Fresnaye