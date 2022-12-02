LOOK: Forget the Atlantic Seaboard, even in Joburg some people pay over R100k rent a month

The Atlantic Seaboard is not the only area where people fork out more than R100 000 a month to rent a home; some areas in Johannesburg have rental homes that command these monthly rents. In KwaZulu-Natal there are fewer such properties, with most luxury homes being rented out for about R50 000 to R65 000 a month.

Rental listings on IOL Property give an idea of which areas are so exclusive that homes there are being rented out for the same amount one could buy an R18 million home for. Mouille Point, Atlantic Seaboard R120 000 a month Picture: RE/MAX Living

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in Mouille Point has a rental price tag of R120 000. Marketing agent Kelly Wells of RE/MAX Living says this penthouse-style apartment has large double-volume windows that give you the “perfect view” of both the mountain and the ocean. “Enjoy the expansive 227-square-metre entertainment deck with your own private swimming pool. This is the perfect home to enjoy quiet time or entertain as many friends as you please.”

Fresnaye, Atlantic Seaboard R120 000 a month Picture: Tyson Properties This brand new, state of the art Penthouse is situated in the most sought-after location, and has finishes and views that will “take your breath away”, says Tiaan Vosloo, marketing agent at Tyson Properties.

It also has a private solar heated infinity pool, full home automation, and complete frontal ocean views “This Penthouse is the epitome of luxury, combing designer finishes and an optimal layout with the latest technology on offer.”

Sandton, Johannesburg R180 000 a month Picture: Nasima Khan Properties Perched at the top of the elegant Michelangelo Towers, Nasima Khan of Nasima Khan Properties, says this four-bedroom penthouse is the epitome of luxury.

“The main entrance leads into the entrance hallway with lounge chaise and guest loo. The living area consists of the expansive lounge, dining room, sunroom, study and large outdoor covered balcony. The kitchen is equipped with ample cupboard and counter space.” It also offers a pyjama lounge, walk-in closet, and state-of-the-art security. Hyde Park, Johannesburg

R120 000 a month Picture: Jawitz Properties This newly built, double-storey home is “simply superb”, says Catherine De Villiers of Jawitz Properties. It is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a garden guest suite as a fourth bedroom. “The impressive entrance with beautiful wood flooring and sweeping staircase flows beautifully through to three reception rooms comprising formal lounge, family/breakfast room and dining room.

“Downstairs further comprises a separate study, guest cloakroom and wine room...There is a lovely flow of the kitchen and reception rooms onto large patios fabulous for entertaining overlooking the garden and pool.” Umhlanga, Durban R65 000 a month Picture: Live Real Estate

This four-bedroom triplex townhouse in Izinga Estate, is “magnificent”, says Live Real Estate marketing agent Bianca Prochaska. “It has marble floors, travertine bathroom finishes, Miele appliances, caeserstone tops , integrated fridges and freezer, high ceilings, private pool, and a solar geyser.” There is also a double tandem garage for four cars, a storeroom, and a lift.

La Lucia Ridge, Durban R58 000 per month Picture: Live Real Estate This newly renovated and beautifully partially furnished home is situated in The Gardens La Lucia, which has a 24-hour access controlled security estate. It is close to various private schools and La Lucia Mall, says Bianca Prochaska of Live Real Estate.

“Downstairs boasts an expansive double volume open plan living area with two living rooms, a beautiful social kitchen with separate scullery, and an en-suite guest bedroom all of which open out to the sparkling pool and deck.” The upstairs area features three en-suite bedrooms all leading out to the patio. It also has a pool and deck with well-lit garden, waterfall feature, double lock up garage with direct access, plus ample guest parking. For more information on any of these properties, such as whether they are still available, visit: