LOOK: Take a photo tour of this R46m Italian masterpiece in Sandton – prego!

Even if you win tonight’s estimated Lotto jackpot of R36 million, it still won’t be enough to buy this gorgeous villa situated in Morningside, Sandton. Thankfully, you don’t need to have the cash to buy this property to have a look inside.

Recently listed on IOL Property, this “unapologetically Italian-inspired masterpiece” boasts classical and generous space-making techniques that form the foundation of this Palladian villa architecture, states marketing agent Warrick Wiegand of Law Real Estate. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

The property, which “exudes class and sophistication on a level unparalleled in Johannesburg”, measures 1 150 square-metres under the roof, and the “winding driveway” through the garden’s edge leads to the grand entrance portico – a true reflection of the architects intention. The four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home, which is situated in an exclusive gated community, is listed for R45.9m. “Internally, the layout can be understood as two wings that divide and connect the programs of service (kitchen) and living (lounge) on the west wing, and dining and hosting lounge on the east wing – all of which has been put together with the finest imported materials and arranged to form the most ornate composition,” Wiegand says.

Upstairs the layout follows suit and each wing hosts two en-suite bedrooms with Juliet balconies and an inter-leading larger balcony on the north facade. The en-suite master bedroom is “particularly glorious”, with its own lounge, generous walk in closet, sauna, steam shower, and jacuzzi. “Another hidden gem comes in the form of a crypt-like wine cellar and attached snooker lounge created to reflect an ambiance reminiscent of an old-town Italian wine cellar common to Italian country villas. “Other notable features include a cinema room, Italian rolling gardens, detached staff accommodation, three garages, and two entrances to the property – one on each end.”

He states that the property consists of two erven which total 3 750 square-metres, and is set on a gated street within a boomed area, providing both security and privacy. You can find more information on this home here. Alternatively, search for other properties on the market here. IOL BUSINESS