If you have R5 million to spend on a property and are looking to buy in the Western Cape, you may want to consider all the areas you could live. In some, you could get a free-standing, five-bedroom house while, in others, you would only get a two-bedroom apartment.

However, the apartment could have beautiful sea views and excellent surrounding amenities, while the spacious home may be situated in an area that is not as affluent or well-kept as you would like. Then again, you could find the perfect home with more bedrooms and a garden with everything else need in an area you love for the same amount or even less. It all depends on where you choose to buy your home, and what factors are important to you. To give you an idea of how much home R5m would get you in different parts of the Western Cape, IOL has taken a snapshot of a few homes for sale on its property portal. But, before you start jumping into looking at areas you may not have previously considered buying in, you should know that property value is a lot more complicated to ascertain, and does not just depend on how big or pretty a home is.

Value is often also in the eye – or heart, of the beholder, so ultimately the value of a home depends on what one is willing to pay for it. If you have R5m though, and are open to buying a home in any part of the Western Cape – thanks to the growth of remote working and the lure of semigration, these listings may give you some interesting insight.

Sea Point – R4.995m Picture: Dogon Group Properties This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment offers a spacious open-plan living room leading onto an open balcony with sea views. The kitchen includes a built-in gas hob, oven and extractor, spaces for all major appliances, says marketing agent James Curtis of Dogon Group Properties.

The main bedroom is en-suite, and has under-floor heating and air-conditioning, and the second bedroom has built in cupboards. The 94 square-metre home also has a full family second bathroom with double vanity, and integrated ceiling speakers in the living room and main bedroom. Picture: Dogon Group Properties Picture: Dogon Group Properties Picture: Dogon Group Properties Picture: Dogon Group Properties The home also has blinds throughout and a large, secure parking bay.

Durbanville – R4.995m Picture: Louw & Coetzee Properties This immaculately kept house is the ideal choice for a big family, says agent Liezl van der Merwe of Louw and Coetzee Properties. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms – two of which are en-suite, and a dressing room connected to the main bedroom.

The residence also features a TV room and lounge, reading corner, games room, and/or another lounge and dining room, as well as a spacious, open-plan kitchen and scullery. Other features include a new roof, engineered wooden floors, new aluminium windows, and sliding doors opening out on to the patios, a big outside office, and a flatlet. There is also a swimming pool, ample safe parking, a double, automated garage, a tandem garage with automated door, and paved areas with nine parking spaces. Picture: Louw & Coetzee Properties Picture: Louw & Coetzee Properties Picture: Louw & Coetzee Properties Picture: Louw & Coetzee Properties

“This house has been fitted with a 5.5kw backup power system with 12 solar panels (R1 200/ month), a 10 000 litre rainwater tank, a CCTV camera system, an alarm system with outside beams, fibre inside the home, as well as a solar geyser.” City Bowl - R5m Picture: Dogon Group Properties

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is situated in the Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence, and comes fully furnished and equipped. It also offers ducted air-conditioning throughout, open-plan living, and ample natural light. Leigh Sleigh of Dogon Group Properties says the main bedroom is sea-facing “with spectacular harbour views” while the second bedroom has “magnificent mountain views”. Other features include two secure parking bays, a pool deck, concierge, gym, lounge, bar and restaurant, conference rooms, state-of-the-art security, and an on-site generator.

Picture: Dogon Group Properties Picture: Dogon Group Properties The building size is 87 square-metres. Wilderness, George – R4.995m

Picture: Jawitz Properties Situated in a popular and sought-after gated residential estate in Wilderness-East, this well-maintained multi-level home is set in a “beautiful manicured garden”, says Jawitz Properties agent Madelyn Kohler. The 239 square-metre home, situated on 414 square-metres of property, also offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms (master en-suite), and open-plan kitchen and living/dining area, a second loft lounge with study that opens onto a balcony, and a double automated garage.

Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties The estate offers a communal clubhouse with gymnasium, swimming pool, entertainment areas and a games room. In addition, a private board-walk allows you easy access to the beach. Stellenbosch – R5.1m

Picture: Rawson Property Group Nooitgedacht Village in the Stellenbosch Winelands is home to this three-bedroom, free-standing home, as well four remaining vacant free-standing plots. Estate agent Anik Kotze of the Rawson Property Group says there are existing architectural floor plans and building packages, but the plans and can be tailored to the homeowners' requirements.

Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group This 377 square-metre home has two bathrooms and two garages, while the estate itself offers mountain views, an on-site family restaurant, pet-friendly homes, and high-definition DSTV and internet connectivity. Rondebosch – R4.95m

Picture: Link Property People This 600 square-metre corner property is the perfect three-bedroom, two-bathroom family home. It has a north-facing living space and patio as well as an income producing one bedroom flatlet with a separate entrance, says Gina Clayton of Link Property People. There is an entrance hall, open-plan lounge, dining room and study nook that opens to a covered patio and treed garden. The three bedrooms all have built-in cupboards, and one has air-conditioning.

Picture: Link Property People Picture: Link Property People Picture: Link Property People Picture: Link Property People The 210 square-metre home, which is situated on 584 square-metres of property also offers a swimming pool, single automated garage with direct entry into kitchen, and off-street parking for two cars. More information on the above properties, such as whether they are still on the market, can be found at the following links: