LOOK: This R230m Clifton villa could sell this summer as foreign tourists visit Cape Town

It has not even been built yet, but this luxury 7-bedroom development is one of – if not the – most expensive properties currently on sale in the country.

Not just that, but the chances are good that it will find its owner over the next few months. Marketing agent Karryn Cartoulis of RE/MAX Living says SAOTA, one of the world’s leading architectural firms has combined an “incredible vision with an ingenious design” to create this ultra-modern development. It will offer “understated elegance, exclusivity, and privacy.” Picture: RE/MAX Living

Perched against the slopes of Lion’s Head in one of the most sought-after locations in Cape Town, Clifton, this property is where the magic will transpire, she says. And the chances are high that a foreign buyer, possibly from Germany or Russia, will snap it up. “Properties like this usually sell to foreign purchases as obviously the exchange rate is in their favour. And they are buying in the best suburb in the country. For their Rand value they cannot actually believe what they get compared to any places in Europe or America. “And also there are a lot of Europeans, particularly German and Russian buyers that are purchasing in Cape Town. A lot of them do not use it as their permanent residence so it will be for short-term rentals when they are not using it because they cannot believe the fantastic annual yields we get in Cape Town for short-term rentals.”

As far as how long such a property with such a price tag takes to sell, Cartoulis says it can take anything from a month to two years to sell. “I do believe that I will sell this property over this coming summer season. I believe Cape Town is going to be very full of tourists and I am sure that I will get a foreign purchase for this property.” Once constructed, this development will consist of two units, the penthouse and the villa. Both new homes enjoy world-class views, great light, are wind-protected, and within easy walking distance to Clifton's famous beaches as well as to Camps Bay and Table Mountain National Park.

The penthouse, she says, offers 504 square-metres of floor space, and frames unparalleled vistas of sea and mountains. Double-volume, grand flowing living spaces create a perfect fusion between nature and architecture. Picture: RE/MAX Living “The penthouse offers three opulent en-suite bedrooms as well as a separate study, TV room, laundry, and storeroom. An expansive deck with an infinity pool adds to the luxury it exudes.”

The villa below is a space that fuses contemporary design with functionality. “Fitted with natural stone, softwood, marble and glass, it truly honours its beautiful surroundings and idyllic views. “The villa features four spacious en-suite bedrooms as well as a separate study, TV room, laundry, and storeroom. A generous, private garden with an expansive patio and oversized pool complete this dream haven.”

Cartoulis adds that both units share a grand entrance with elegant wood panelling and an “impressive waterwall feature”. Picture: RE/MAX Living “Each unit has four opulent parking bays and state-of-the-art security.”