LOOK: Walt Disney’s magical mansion up for rent at R727k p/month

With its little turret covered in enchanting wall climbing vines that resembles Rapunzel’s tower, this is no ordinary property. And it is not just any home either.

Envisioned by the creative mind of Walt Disney, and designed and built especially for his family, this 1932 property is the birthplace of many fairy tales, including Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and Pinocchio, states celebrity property website toptenrealestatedeals.com. Picture: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

Disney lived in the home with his wife and two daughters until 1950. An adorable cottage-style playhouse that was the girls’ Christmas gift in 1937 is still in the garden. Picture: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel Now, the four-bedroom home, which is owned by Disney fan and Kazakh filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, is up for rent for $40 000 (R727 000) a month.

The home is covered with vines and has a cobblestone parking area and stained glass windows, and its whimsical design looks like it came from one of Disney's fairy tales. He worked with architect Frank Crowhurst to design and build this residence, which, according to the marketing agent Chase Campen of Compass Real Estate, sits atop a gated drive that has parking for 10 vehicles. Picture: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel Picture: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel Visitors – and the new residents – will be welcomed into the magical home by a rotunda entrance which leads into a dramatic two-storey living room, with vaulted wood beamed ceilings, wood panelled walls, brick fireplace and original leaded windows that view the backyard, pool, and downtown Los Angeles.

Picture: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel “From there, one wing of the house offers an elegant dining room with French doors to the outside, and artisanal painted ceiling set amidst interlaced beams. This leads to a gorgeous eat in kitchen with centre island, high end stainless appliances, marble counters, custom cabinets, a walk in pantry and stained glass windows – a perfect mix of modern convenience and old-world charm.” Picture: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

“Opposite the living room on the other wing is the home theatre, still intact where Walt watched dailies of his productions; the original elements remain with a touch of modern technology,” Campen says. Picture: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel An elegant powder room completes this wing.